Angry Fans Petition for DWTS Alum to Lose Her Job

Fans of the hit Netflix show “Love Is Blind” are very upset with co-host Vanessa Lachey following the reunion special that aired on April 16, 2023.

Lachey, who competed on season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars,” shared a post after the reunion aired and the comments section quickly filled up with people criticizing the job she did. Lachey, who appeared alongside her husband, Nick Lachey, appeared to show bias in much of her questioning, and fans were very upset with the way she handled certain situations.

“I want to take a moment, on this platform, to acknowledge the intense vulnerability that goes into our show(each season). I’m so proud of this cast and their willingness to put themselves out there. It wasn’t easy and this has been a LONG process to get to the reunion. Please keep in mind online (and in life) that ‘words have weight.’ What you say to someone you don’t know (and don’t know the whole story to) can have a lasting affect on them… in many different ways. Mental health should always be treated with respect. There’s always help,” Vanessa Lachey captioned a picture of the cast on her Instagram feed.

Regardless of what she had to say on Instagram — and the message she was trying to get accross — many people let Vanessa Lachey know that they did not approve of what she said during the reunion. Many people even said that they hoped that Vanessa Lachey lost her job. Things have gotten so bad that the “NCIS: Hawai’i” actress turned off the comments.

A petition on Change.org has collected more than 12,000 signatures from people hoping that Netflix will remove both Nick and Vanessa Lachey from the program, which they’ve hosted together since its first season.

Some Fans Have Resorted to Slamming Vanessa Lachey on Other Instagram Posts

“Love Is Blind” fans who were complaining about Vanessa Lachey felt that she didn’t hold Jackie Bonds accountable for her role in her relationship with Marshall Glaze. Moreover, many fans felt that Vanessa Lachey sided with Micah Lussier when it came to her failed relationship with Paul Peden.

After Vanessa Lachey decided to turn off the comments on her post, some people went to her previous post to comment.

“Miss Vanessa girl, where is Marshall’s apology? He deserves one after how you attacked. Please find new hosts for next season lol,” one comment read.

“Please do us a favor and don’t host next year’s reunion,” echoed another Instagram user.

“You should’ve turned your comments off on all of your IG. You were unprofessional, biased, rude and self-centered. This better be your last season hosting this show @netflix . You were so caught up being overly opinionated and disrespectful to some of the cast members even your own husband. Awful way to present yourself as a host,” someone else wrote.

Vanessa Lachey Has Apologized to Paul Peden

Following the massive amounts of backlash, Vanessa Lachey has taken action in hopes of righting one wrong. Peden took to his Instagram Stories on April 18, 2023, to share a bouquet of flowers that he says he received from the “Love Is Blind” co-host.

“Thanks for acknowledging the accidental misleading @vanessalachey,” he captioned the post, which contained a photo of the flowers and a note card.

The gesture comes just days after Peden told Entertainment Tonight how he felt about being grilled at the reunion; he and Lussier got engaged after getting to know each other in the pods on season 4, but he said “I don’t” at the altar, leaving Lussier heartbroken.

“I was like, ‘f*** man.’ They kept drilling, drilling it down on me. I think I said my piece. I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that. I don’t know. But that’s just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did,” he told the outlet.

“I think it was extremely reductive in the way that they dismissed all nuance and complexity in why I said no. It was framed as, the reason that I said no was that she wasn’t able to fill a mothering role and a nurturing atmosphere and whatever. That was one piece of the puzzle. It was incredibly complex, but that was the answer. That was the reason why. And that’s just a fraction of the story,” he added.

