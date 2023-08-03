Vinny Guadagnino Reacts to Gabby Windey’s New Girlfriend

“Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino doesn’t have any hard feelings about Gabby Windey’s new romance. The former “Bachelorette” star announced via Instagram on August 2 she was dating a woman, comedian Robby Hoffman.

Guadagnino, 35, had a little bit of a flirtation with Windey, 32, when they competed against each other during season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” in fall 2022.

Guadagnino congratulated Windey made it to the finals with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. “Good job Baby mamma,” he wrote. Windey replied, “My main man.”

Guadagnino told multiple news outlets he was “happy” for Windey after she confirmed her new relationship.

“After seeing this today I’m so happy to see her be happy and live her truth and to see her face again,” Guadagnino told Us Weekly.

He’d be open to going on a double date, too. “Of course, yea, Gabby’s a good friend of mine, for sure,” he told the publication.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the “Jersey Shore” personality said Windey is “a great person and a great human being.”

Windey was engaged to Erich Schwer, the frontrunner from her season of “The Bachelorette” in September 2022. In November 2022, People confirmed Windey and Schwer split.

Windy Previously Said She Was Open to Dating Guadagnino

Windey told E! News it was a “possibility” that she would date Guadagnino while on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

Windey also said that Guadagnino is attractive and has a good personality.

“It was like kind of a thing and then, now I … I don’t know,” Windey said on “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast in December.

“We’re still talking. We came on tour for like, a week and we had a ton of fun together,” she told Bristowe. “And he is just a good friend. He gets it, you know? Like, he spent his life on reality TV.”

“He’s really smart,” Windey continued. “He’s really funny. He’s hot.”

Guadagnino confirmed to People that he and Windey “never dated.”

He gave a similar statement to ET, adding that the gossip kicked up after some flirtation on social media.

“She was engaged the whole time that we were on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ so the rumor mill happened at the very end when we left a comment to each other,” he told ET. “A comment! An emoji!” Vinny said. “And then I did the tour with her as well.”

Windey Is Living ‘Her Truth’

Windey came out as queer during a stint on “The View.”

“I always just want to live my truth, and my story,” Windey said on August 2. “And so I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is like a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I’m dating a girl!”

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said she “didn’t see that twist coming” and Windey replied, “I don’t think anyone did … No, not even me.”

Windey said it was “always a whisper that got louder and louder” once she wrapped “DWTS” and “Bachelorette.”

“I didn’t really know to pay attention to it,” she said, adding that she had to “navigate” through some of the shame.

On Instagram, Windey shared a few pictures of herself with Hoffman. “Told you I’m a girls girl!!” she wrote.