WATCH: Vinny Guadagnino’s First DWTS Performance

Today is the day! Dancing With the Stars is back, and Vinny Guadagnino is representing Jersey Shore at the DWTS premiere.

The 31st season of DWTS returned Monday, September 19, 2022, airing for the first time on Disney+. He performed a salsa to Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó.”

Nicole Polizzi, better known as Snooki, gave her Jersey Shore comrade some advice before he hit the stage, according to People. She appeared on the show back in 2013, and called her time on DWTS “literally, the best time in my life.”

Jersey Shore & DWTS Fans United on Twitter to Comment on Vinny Guadagnino’s First DWTS Performance

Vinny Guadagnino’s fans shared videos on Twitter of his performance, and were shocked by his first dance at the premiere.

Fans were quick to point out the sexiness of his salsa.

“Right now I’m sweating so extremely hard from Vinny Guadagnino sexy salsa! That was so fun & so hot my god!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan said he would be using some of Guadagnino’s moves for himself.

“I literally took some dance moves from Vinny Guadagnino for my own personal use,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan said she loves him even more after his dance.

“didn’t think i could love vinny guadagnino more, and then he picked bad bunny for his first dwts number,” Jessica Ivetich wrote on Twitter.

Other fans sent words of encouragement to the Jersey Shore star.

Ok meatballs! You know what to do! Support our brother @VINNYGUADAGNINO tonight on #DWTS !!!!! I can’t wait to watch!!! 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/tSI4g7rTMH — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) September 19, 2022

“@VINNYGUADAGNINO you got this bud don’t let this take you down!!!!!!! @koko_iwasaki got you next week you will be even better! Keep going!” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“Beautiful salsa, Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki!” Joshua Leclair wrote on Twitter.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Gave Vinny Guadagnino Advice Before His Time on DWTS

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Spills the DWTS Advice She Gave Jersey Shore Costar Vinny Guadagnino https://t.co/NYoLCHLbMo — People (@people) September 19, 2022

Polizzi told People that DWTS became a permanent part of her life nearly 10 years ago.

“I still talk to Sasha and everyone. It’s just such a nice environment. Everyone is so nice. They literally become your family. You become best friends with the cast. It’s just the best experience,” she told People while promoting her Cheez-It partnership.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino appeared on Season 11 of the show in 2010, but Polizzi told People she thinks Guadagnino has the potential to do the best out of all of them.

“I feel like Vinny will definitely be amazing just because I feel like, out of all of us, he’s the best dancer because it comes naturally to him,” she told People. “But I was like, ‘Vinny, this is going to be the best time of your life.’ I’m like, ‘I would go back in a second on that show. It was stressful, but it was amazing.’ I was like, “Enjoy it, have the best time, but know that it is stressful and it’s fun.”

Polizzi said she encouraged Guadagnino and told fans to vote for him.

“I was like, ‘Vinny, you better be top five.’ We got to vote for him. People got to vote for Vinny,” she told People.

