DWTS Season 31 Contestant Responds to Judge’s Harsh Criticism

On the Monday, October 3, 2022, episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” Vinny Guadagnino found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard after his rumba didn’t deliver.

Guadagnino and his pro partner Koko Iwasaki scored a 23 out of 40 and received some tough criticism from the judges. Len Goodman told Guadagnino that the rumba wasn’t his best dance, but admitted that it wasn’t his worst, either. Meanwhile, Derek Hough told the “Jersey Shore” star to focus more on his arms to make smoother transitions rather than staccato movements.

Bruno Tonioli was also honest in his feedback, telling Guadagnino that he “managed to survive the rumba. … It was a bit stumbly and blocky but good effort.” And Carrie Ann Inaba said that he needs to pay more attention and start shifting his focus to the more technical aspects of each dance.

Thankfully for Guadagnino, the fans came through and he wasn’t even in the bottom two despite being the lowest competitor on the scoreboard. After the show, he opened up a bit about the feedback he’d received.

Guadagnino Agreed With Inaba’s Feedback & Seems to Be Ready to Put in More Work

In a post-show interview, Guadagnino admitted that Inaba was right and he has to start focusing more on the technical aspect of dancing.

“Carrie Ann actually said like, ‘Look, you’re in this competition. It’s time you have to really start working on those technical things,'” he told Us Weekly after surviving week three elimination.

If you’re a “Jersey Shore” fan, you probably know that Guadagnino has a big personality. However, his personality hasn’t been translating to the ballroom as easily as he may have hoped. Moreover, he realizes that his television presence and charisma aren’t going to win him a Mirrorball Trophy.

“She’s right,” Guadagnino said of Inaba’s feedback. “Like, my charm and wit and all that stuff, I dunno how far it’s gonna take me. You have to do the technical stuff, which I struggle with, I’m not gonna lie,” he added.

Guadagnino Thanked Fans for Voting for Him

Although he isn’t getting higher scores week over week, Guadagnino has managed to keep himself out of the bottom two thanks to the votes pouring in for him. It’s something that he says he’s truly grateful for.

“Guys, you saved me again,” he said on his Instagram Stories. “I made it another week on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ I had the lowest scores again. This is very challenging. It’s fun, but it is challenging, and there’s a lot that goes into it. And I am really on a journey here and you guys are, like, saving me, and keeping me in it with the votes.”

“I really just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he continued, adding, “You know, I’m not a dance and I just, I don’t know what’s gonna happen every week. So, just want to say thank you and I’m going to keep pushing forward, try to find more dances that work for me, that are fun, and keep entertaining you guys, you know? I’m being myself out there, ultimately, and that’s what matters, right?”

Guadagnino has the full support of his “Jersey Shore” fans — and his co-stars. In fact, he told E! News that his co-stars have been “so supportive” of his time on the show.

