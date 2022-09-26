How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2022 Season 31 Week 2

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” premiered on Monday, September 19, 2022, and the celebrities and professional dancers who are competing are relying on their fans to vote them through to the next round of the competition.

The celebrity contestants and professional dancers join judges Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as well as host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro in the ballroom.

There will be one elimination during the second week of the competition, which is Elvis night, so the couples are relying on the live vote to make it through to the next round.

During the episode, scores from the judges are combined with votes from viewers to decide which couple will be the one sent home at the end of the night.