How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2022 Season 31 Week 2

ABC
"Dancing With the Stars"
Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” premiered on Monday, September 19, 2022, and the celebrities and professional dancers who are competing are relying on their fans to vote them through to the next round of the competition.
The celebrity contestants and professional dancers join judges Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as well as host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro in the ballroom.
There will be one elimination during the second week of the competition, which is Elvis night, so the couples are relying on the live vote to make it through to the next round.
During the episode, scores from the judges are combined with votes from viewers to decide which couple will be the one sent home at the end of the night.
How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Contestants
There are two ways to vote for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.
First, you can visit DisneyPlus.com/vote and select your favorite couple after creating an account or logging in to your existing account. No Disney Plus subscription is required to vote.
Second, you can simply text in to vote. To text to vote, text the contestant’s name to the number 21523.
Here is how to vote for each celebrity:
- Joseph Baena & Daniella Karagach: Text JOSEPH to 21523
- Selma Blair & Sasha Farber: Text SELMA to 21523
- Wayne Brady & Witney Carson: Text WAYNE to 21523
- Sam Champion & Cheryl Burke: Text SAM to 21523
- Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas: Text CHARLI to 21523
- Heidi D’Amelio & Artem Chigvintsev: Text ARTEM to 21523
- Jessie James Decker & Alan Bersten: Text JESSIE to 21523
- Teresa Giudice & Pasha Pashkov: Text TERESA to 21523
- Vinny Guadagnino & Koko Iwasaki: Text VINNY to 21523
- Cheryl Ladd & Louis van Amstel: Text CHERYL to 21523
- Shangela & Gleb Savchenko: Text SHANGELA to 21523
- Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong: Text JORDIN to 21523
- Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy: Text GABBY to 21523
- Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart: Text DANIEL to 21523
- Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater: Text TREVOR to 21523
Voting closes after the last performance of the night. There is a limit of 10 votes per person, per couple, per voting method, meaning that each person can vote for their favorite couple up to 20 times, per the rules.
All ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Elvis Night Performances
Here are all the performances to expect on episode two of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31:
- Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Viennese Waltz to “If I Can Dream”
- Actress Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Jive to “Jailhouse Rock”
- Actor and comedian Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jive to “Burning Love”
- Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion, and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Heartbreak Hotel”
- TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Quickstep to “Bossa Nova Baby”
- Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Foxtrot to “Suspicious Minds”
- Country music star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Foxtrot to “Trouble”
- TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Rumba to “Always On My Mind”
- Actor Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Jive to “King Creole”
- Teresa Giudice (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Jive to “All Shook Up”
- Vinny Guadagnino (“Jersey Shore”) and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Quickstep to “Viva Las Vegas”
- “Charlie’s Angels” star Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis van Amstel will perform a Tango to “A Little Less Conversation”
- Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Quickstep to “Shake, Rattle and Roll”
- Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Quickstep to “Hound Dog”
- Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Can’t Help Falling In Love”