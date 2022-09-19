WATCH: Trevor Donovan’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Premiere Performance

Trevor Donovan completed his first spin around the ballroom on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” He performed a quickstep to “Dancing With Myself.”

His professional dance partner, Emma Slater, revealed their dance ahead of the premiere. “I’m just TOO PROUD of my partner,” she captioned behind-the-scenes photos of their practice.

The 43-year-old donned a black-and-white suit for the routine, forgoing a shirt.

The performance earned them 10th place, garnering an overall score of 21. Carrie Ann Inaba awarded 5 points, Bruno Tonioli awarded 6 points, Derek Hough awarded 5 points and Len Goodman awarded 5 points.

When asked to give five words to describe how he felt about his performance, Donovan told host Alfonso Ribeiro, “Exhilarated, proud, scared, shaky and a little nauseous.”

Viewers may recognize Donovan for playing Teddy Montgomery on “90210.” In recent years, he became one of Hallmark’s go-to leading men before signing an overall deal with GAC Family in October 2021, reported Us Weekly.

The dancing duo, who are using the team name Tremma, will dance another week. They were voted through to Elvis week. They will once again face off against celebrities Joseph Baena, Selma Blair, Wayne Brady, Sam Champion, Charli D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, Jessie James Decker, Daniel Durant, Teresa Giudice, Vinny Guadagnino, Cheryl Ladd, Shangela, Jordin Sparks and Gabby Windey. Jason Lewis was eliminated.

Donovan Is Facing His Fear of Dancing

“I’m here to face my biggest fear – dancing,” Donovan admitted during a confessional. As he told his partner, “Dancing is my biggest fear, I have an irrational phobia and the strangest part is I’m learning to fly, I ride motorcycles, I’ve jumped out of planes.”

When the cast was announced, Donovan took to Instagram to celebrate the news and share his nerves. He captioned a selfie with Slater, “Fear is 100% dependent on you for its survival. Here’s to facing fears…[cheers emoji] and the amazing partner helping me. [strong arm and dancing man emojis] #dwts31 #dwts”

Twitter Reacts to Donovan’s Performance

Trevor Donovan is surprisingly good. No reason to be scared. Emma Slater looked phenomenal. Also points for dancing to that Generation X/Billy Idol tune…#DWTS — Jason Michael (@jasoniviking) September 20, 2022

Twitter was quick to react to Donovan’s performance.

Some viewers were there to squelch his dancing fears. “Trevor Donovan is surprisingly good,” read one tweet. “No reason to be scared. Emma Slater looked phenomenal. Also points for dancing to that Generation X/Billy Idol tune… #DWTS”

Another fan called out the judges for their harsh scores, tweeting, “Trevor Donovan deserved sixes across the board. Those scores were highway robbery.”

And quite a few “Dancing With the Stars” fans were quick to point out just how hunky the leading man is.

“Trevor Donovan is hot man [fire emoji] didn’t really look like dancing to me but d***, they are an attractive pairing. #DWTS,” one Twitter user wrote.

Someone else added, “Another Idk who Trevor Donovan is but why does he look like an off brand Brad Pitt #dwts”

For the first time, “Dancing With the Stars” is airing only on Disney+ rather than its previous home of ABC. New episodes will air on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific times.

