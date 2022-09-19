Is Hallmark Star Trevor Donovan Married or Single?

Trevor Donovan is competing on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” partnering with professional dancer Emma Slater. For the first time, the dancing competition will air on Disney+ rather than its previous home of ABC.

He shared a selfie of the two on Instagram, writing, “Fear is 100% dependent on you for its survival. Here’s to facing fears…[cheers emoji] and the amazing partner helping me. [strong arm and dancing man emojis] #dwts31 #dwts”

Viewers may recognize Donovan for playing Teddy Montgomery on “90210.” In recent years, he became one of Hallmark’s go-to leading men before signing an overall deal with GAC Family in October 2021, reported Us Weekly.

While the actor has had many on-screen love interests, he is not currently linked with anyone. Here is what you need to know about his dating history:

Donovan Dated Actress Sonia Rockwell

Donovan was previously linked to actress Sonia Rockwell. According to the Daily Mail, the pair dated from 2006 through 2009.

In 2017, Rockwell starred as Emma Dowell in “Being Mary Jane.” Her credits also include appearances on “90210,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Scandal” and “Pam & Tommy.”

Donovan Was Linked to Kerry Kennedy

Donovan has been linked to Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter and Andrew Cuomo’s ex-wife, Kerry. She is 19 years his senior. Though, according to the Daily Mail, he simply called her his “besty.’

“Trevor and Kerry are extremely low key and discreet. But there is great affection between them. They are soul mates and have the same passions for social justice, outdoor sports and animals,” one of Kennedy’s family members told the Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, the actor has joined Kennedy on family vacations, including to the Kennedy Compound.

They were introduced by Donovan’s manager, Michael Yanni. According to the Daily Mail, they “connected” when he volunteered at the RFK Center for Justice and Human Rights.

“Trevor and Kerry have been tight for a couple of years. They travel around the world together,” the Daily Mail cites a Kennedy family member in 2014.

Kennedy was arrested in 2012 after crashing into a truck, with the Daily Mail reporting she was “under the influence of Ambien.” She was later acquitted.

“Kerry called Trevor shortly after the DUI accident,” Yanni told the publication. He added, “Trevor was supportive – he’d never seen her drunk or under the influence when he’s been out with her.”

Donovan Denied Rumors He Dated Paris Jackson

Celebmance : Paris Jackson is dating 90210 star and male model Trevor Donovan pic.twitter.com/qL9ADb1EQa — Celebsip (@celebsip) July 10, 2017

Rumors started swirling in 2017 that Donovan was dating Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, after the two were photographed holding hands. However, both insist it was just a friendly gesture.

“They are just friends,” Donovan’s representative told JustJaredJr. at the time. “Both are big animal lovers and advocates and are working on a ‘Be Pawsome, Adopt!’ campaign for local LA shelters….Trevor is big animal and human rights advocate….they are friends who want to help the helpless.”

According to Refinery29, Jackson also addressed the rumors in since-deleted tweets of her holding hands with female friends. She also tweeted, “Y’all need to chill lol hand-holding is a very common thing.”

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres live on Disney+ at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific times.

