Fans Think Wayne Brady Just Dropped a Hint About Monday Night’s Episode

Fans are wondering if “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is going to see its second couple drop out after Witney Carson shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories.

Some speculation started circulating after last week’s episodes of the show when many fans noticed that Wayne Brady was favoring one of his knees. After the show ended, Carson traveled to Cancun with her husband and their 1-year-old son, but didn’t make any mention of Brady until her flight home.

“For those wondering why we were in Cancun… Wayne had a gig there so we thought we’d make a little fun/work trip,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. However, it’s what she said next that had fans concerned. “Some things changed while we were there. Will update everybody soon,” she added.

Several fans felt that Carson and Brady would be announcing their departure from season 31, but recent updates from Brady and Carson on October 23, 2022, has some feeling differently.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brady Shared Details About His Upcoming Performance

On Sunday, some fans were able to breathe a bit after Brady shared a post on his Instagram Stories about his upcoming performance.

Brady reshared a post that revealed that he and Carson will be dancing the quickstep to Michael Buble’s “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

About an hour later, Carson shared a video of herself dressed in a blue sequin number. “Little sneak peek,” she captioned her post, which looked like it was for a dress fitting or rehearsal of some kind.

Although Brady and Carson haven’t shared videos of themselves dancing together, some fans think that their social media shares on Sunday suggest that they will be dancing on Monday night — and that maybe Brady won’t be dropping out of the competition after all.

Fans Shared Their Feelings About Brady’s New Post on Reddit

Several DWTS fans seem to think that Brady may have been sending a message about what’s to come on Monday night. While no one can be completely sure what’s going to happen, several fans took to Reddit to discuss what they think is going on.

“Seems promising that they’re not withdrawing from the competition,” one person wrote.

“Yeah, I assumed they weren’t. I just think they didn’t get much rehearsal time this week because of some last minute change of plans that we’ll find out about on Monday,” someone else added.

“Phew!!! Perhaps this is Wayne’s acknowledgement to us that the rumors about him withdrawing are NOT true,” a third Redditor said.

“i don’t think wayne is withdrawing, but leo is sick so i think maybe anna or alexis will dance in witney’s place for this week. witney posted on her instagram story a few minutes ago and she was with leo at home,” a fourth suggested.

Brady is a frontrunner in the competition and has been since week one. So far, he’s improving week over week and he obtained his first perfect score on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, which was “Prom Night.” Brady and Carson danced a samba and earned themselves a score of 40/40.

