DWTS Alum Returns to Social Media After 6 Month Hiatus With Big News

Season 12 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Wendy Williams has made her return to Instagram following a six-month hiatus. The former talk show host shared a post on her Instagram Stories, without giving much context.

“Welcome everyone,” the post’s caption read. In the photo, Williams sat next to a ladder in what appeared to be a home library of sorts. A trailer for Williams’ new documentary, which was released by Lifetime on February 2, 2024, preceded the post.

According to Page Six, the two-part documentary is titled, “Where Is Wendy Williams?”

Wendy Williams Declared She Is Broke in the Trailer

A few of Williams’ family members appear in the documentary, which is slated to be released on February 24, 2024. The second part will air the next day.

In the trailer, Williams opens up about her life, including some of the hardships she has faced over the years.

“Since I was six years old, all I wanted was to be famous,” she said at one point on the show. “All I know is how to be famous. I want to be back on television,” she added.

In addition, Williams opened up about her financial struggles on the documentary, admitting that she is broke.

“I have no money,” she said. “And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you,” she continued.

Also addressed in the two-part series is Williams’ health issues. She has been diagnosed with Graves’ Disease. Ultimately, the symptoms caused her to take a break from her daytime talk show, according to People magazine.

In 2022, Williams found out that “The Wendy Williams Show” had been canceled, per The Hollywood Reporter. Williams will be addressing the aftermath of the cancellation in her documentary.

Wendy Williams Has Been Focusing on Her Health

It’s no secret that Williams would like to be back in the entertainment sphere. However, she has taken an extended period of time to focus on her health and overall well being.

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career, a statement sent to Heavy in September 2022 read.

A few months later, Williams’ publicist confirmed that her client was working on a brand new podcast — and denied any rumors of it being canceled.

“We are still working behind the scenes on several projects. There has been no official cancellation of the podcast,” Shawn Zanotti, told Page Six in March 2023.

Over the next few months, Williams’ Instagram accounts would post rather sporadically. The most recent post on “The Wendy Experience” was uploaded in July 2023.

“Thanks for the BDAY Wishes,” read the caption, along with a red heart emoji. Three months prior, Williams shared a photo of herself alongside Angela White, better known as Blac Chyna.

The current status of Williams’ podcast is unknown.

