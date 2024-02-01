DWTS Pro Would Have Been ‘Absolutely Destroyed’ by Rylee Arnold Hate

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold is opening up about her younger sister’s first season on the show. On season 32, producers decided to bring Rylee Arnold into the fold, making her a pro.

On the January 23, 2024, episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast, Lindsay Arnold praised her younger sister for handling her first season with grace.

“She handled everything so much better than I did on my first couple of seasons because she had seen me go through it. She knew what to do. And all the online stuff? She just handled it like a champ,” she told podcast host Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Lindsay Arnold went on to say that if she had gone through what Rylee Arnold, 18, went through as far as the online hate, it would have “absolutely destroyed” her.

“I’m just so proud of her,” she added. Lindsay Arnold last competed on season 30 of the show, but took the past two seasons off to spend time with her family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rylee Arnold Was Faced With Criticism All Season

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans were highly critical of Rylee Arnold on her first season of the show. From people expressing concerns that she was too young to be a pro, to others suggesting that she only landed the gig because of her older sister’s connections, there seemed to be a problem at every turn.

Couple those comments with rumors that Rylee Arnold was dating her season 32 partner, Harry Jowsey, and the young star couldn’t get away from the negativity.

About mid-way through the season, there was a Reddit thread where several fans of the show suggested that Rylee Arnold be fired and not brought back for another season.

Nevertheless, Rylee Arnold hardly ever focused on the negativity and was able to make it very far in the competition, nearly getting to the semifinals with Jowsey. She is currently touring the country with her pals on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour. Her future with the program is currently unknown.

Lindsay Arnold Said Her Sister Getting the Call Was a ‘Dream Come True’

In discussing her little sister’s new job opportunity, Lindsay Arnold expressed all kinds of excitement.

“Her getting the call to be on the show? I was more excited than I was for myself,” Lindsay Arnold said on the “Off the Vine” podcast. “I was more nervous for Rylee than I ever was for myself. Everything just hit me so much more because one, when she got the call that she was going to be on the show, I knew how life changing that call is,” she continued.

Lindsay Arnold went on to say that she knows that the experience on the popular competition dance show is going to bring Rylee Arnold many opportunities. However, she said that she’s “nervous” for her little sister because she “can’t do anything” despite knowing how stressful things would get.

Lindsay Arnold called it a “dream come true.”

