Former Attorney Claims DWTS Alum ‘Left to Die’ by Financial Advisor

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum was “left to die” by their financial advisor, according to an attorney speaking with Page Six.

The attorney, LaShawn Thomas, released a statement to the outlet claiming that “Wells Fargo financial adviser Lori Schiller, who no longer works for works for Williams” is “contributing to a false report” regarding Williams’ son’s use of her American Express card.

“The real issue is that Wells Fargo, through their adviser, refused to grant Wendy access to her own accounts, this includes the right to check her balance,” Thomas told the outlet. “No bank should have the authority to do that. No one attempted to gain access to any of Wendy’s accounts. The Wells Fargo adviser and [former manager Bernie Young] were the only people with access. … They left Wendy to die.”

The legal battle against Wells Fargo is still ongoing after Williams was placed under financial guardianship in May 2022, according to the Atlanta Black Star.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, that move came after Williams tried to switch banks and needed her bank statements. The bank then stated that Williams is an “incapacitated person” and the “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

The Attorney Says Williams Was ‘Forced’ to Use Her Amex for Living Expenses

According to the attorney, Williams was not using her American Express card for any other reason than the fact that she did not have access to her money. Her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was coordinating her appointments and helping her “both mentally and physically with the assistance of a team of doctors,” the attorney said, according to Page Six.

“He coordinated all of her appointments, made sure she attended all appointments, cooked and cleaned for his mother,” Thomas’ statement reads, according to the outlet. “He absolutely loves his mother without question, and no one should place any blame or allegations of wrongdoing at his feet.”

The 22-year-old has been accused of using his mother’s credit card without authorization, and he denied those claims to The Sun.

“I vehemently deny any allegations of unauthorized use of my mother’s American Express card. This is a false narrative perpetuated to justify freezing her accounts,” he told the outlet.

Fans Are Concerned About Williams

The star seemed to be teasing a new podcast on her social media, which she titled “The Wendy Experience.” She wrote, “Co-hosts, I’m famous, and I’ll be back, trust me,” per Page Six.

She also appears to have posted on a new account under the name of her new podcast.

“When one door closes a LARGER one Opens!” she wrote. “Last Day on SET!”

Fans were concerned about the former talk-show host.

According to Page Six, fans flocked to Williams’ comment section to let her know they want her to be healthy.

“I love you Auntie, but trust me we would rather see you all healed up than bringing us the messy gossip,” one comment read. “I personally care more about you than that.”

Another person wrote, “Get well 1st!!! That’s the most important thing.”

Others pointed out that Williams seemed “different.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams was never going to be asked to return for the last episode of her self-titled talk show. At that point, the show had been hosted by Sherri Shepherd for nearly the entire 13th season.

“To put her on as a guest or to do a video message from her would be a disservice to Wendy, who is so much bigger than that,” a producer told the outlet.

The outlet reported that executives on the series “agreed that [Williams] was not in a position to appear on TV.”

