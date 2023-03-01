DWTS Alum Looks Frail as She Grabs Ahold of Her Bodyguard in Rare Public Appearance

Talk show host and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Wendy Williams stepped out for a night on the town, filming a new project, according to Page Six.

Williams was all smiles as paparazzi filmed her walking out of Fresco by Scotto,

“Basically it was a regular night . . . and then all of the sudden the Wendy Williams train arrived,” s source told Page Six. “She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set . . . approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show,” the source added.

In a video shared by The Jasmine Brand on Twitter, Williams, who doesn’t make many public appearances these days, appeared frail as she clutched her bodyguard. At one point, he tried to let her go, and she was quick to grab on to him.

Wendy Williams Revealed That She Weighs 138 Pounds

Wendy Williams spotted at dinner last night at Fresco By Scotto with her publicist Shawn Zanotti & manager Will Selby in NYC 📷 @JohnnyNUBUZZ x Johnny Nunnez pic.twitter.com/K3bKbEaR7d — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) February 22, 2023

Williams was wearing a brand-forward ensemble that included a pair of Louis Vuitton denim shorts, a brown Louis Vuitton jacket, and a pair of Fendi tights.

In a video posted by TMZ, Williams revealed some details about a recent doctor’s visit. “I got on the scale and I weigh 138,” she told a paparazzo. When someone told her she “looked great,” Williams looked over and said, “pretty, right?”

Many fans commented on the video of Williams posted by The Jasmine Brand on Twitter.

“I’m concerned, why is Wendy wearing Shorts at night in February,” one person asked.

“Despite everything she is still a bundle of joy. Her smile gives me so much hope!!! I feel it in my spirit,” someone else said.

“I love and miss seeing her. I pray the right people are caring for Wendy properly. It saddens me how life can change in the blink of an eye,” a third tweet reads.

Williams, who appeared on season 12 of “Dancing With the Stars,” officially parted ways with her talk show in February 2022.

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time,” Williams’ rep Howard Bragman said in a statement given to CNN.

“She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television – you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show’. She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time,” the statement continued.

Wendy Williams Completed a Wellness Program in 2022

Shawn Zanotti, a publicist for Wendy Williams, previously said that Williams decided to seek help to manager her “overall health” in September 2022.

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career,” read a press release sent to Heavy. A couple of months later, Zanotti told Heavy that Williams was “home and healing” after spending a couple of months at the facility.

“Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,” Zanotti added.

In early 2018, Williams shared that she had been diagnosed with Graves disease, according to NBC News. And, on a March 2019 episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” the TV star revealed that she had been spending time in a sober house, according to the Daily Mail. In June 2022, Williams told TMZ Live! that she’s been suffering from lymphedema.

Lymphedema “refers to tissue swelling caused by an accumulation of protein-rich fluid that’s usually drained through the body’s lymphatic system,” the Mayo Clinic reports. Patients can experience symptoms such as swelling of the arms and legs and skin thickening, which can affect a person’s ability to walk.

Williams told TMZ that she could only feel “maybe 5 percent of [her] feet.”

