Concerns Growing for DWTS Alum After Stint in Wellness Facility

According to a new report, people close to “Dancing With the Stars” alum Wendy Williams are becoming increasingly concerned for her well-being.

“Wendy does not have many real friends, but the few that are coming around are causing some concern for the people that do truly care about her,” a source told Page Six. “The real concern is when she has people over her house. She has jewelry and designer purses laying around,” the source added.

The report comes less than six months after Williams’ rep told Heavy that Williams had checked into a wellness facility.

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career,” the statement, sent to Heavy in September 2022, read.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wendy Williams Has Been Working on a New Podcast

Williams’ latest venture — a new podcast — has been highly anticipated for months. Although there had been some rumors that the podcast was no longer happening, Williams’ rep debunked those claims.

“We are still working behind the scenes on several projects. There has been no official cancellation of the podcast,” Williams’ publicist, Shawn Zanotti, told Page Six in March 2023.

The “Wendy Experience” website has been coming together little by little, with swag available for purchase. In addition, a description of the forthcoming podcast has also been posted. It “features celebrity interviews and hot topics. It is the place to dive in for good conversation,” reads the description. There is no date for the first episode’s release listed.

Wendy Williams Has Not Been Active on Social Media but Has Been Spotted Out on the Town

Williams has not been very active on social media and hasn’t posted anything to her Instagram feed in 2023. Her last upload was on September 4, 2022, and was a tease for her upcoming podcast.

“How You Doin? Co-Host,” the caption read.

In early March 2023, Williams was spotted after dining at Fresco by Scotto in New York City.

“Basically it was a regular night . . . and then all of the sudden the Wendy Williams train arrived,” s source told Page Six. “She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set . . . approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show,” the source added. It’s unclear what Williams might have been filming.

Williams previously had her own talk show, but it came to an end in February 2022.

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time,” Williams’ rep Howard Bragman told CNN at the time.

“She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television – you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show’. She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time,”

