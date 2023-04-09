DWTS Alum Makes Big Announcement After Near Death Incident

Season 28 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Lamar Odom has founded his very own rehab and treatment centers more than seven years after he nearly lost his life following an overdose.

On April 3, 2023, Lamar Odom took to Instagram to announce that he’s teamed up with a group of people to open Odom Wellness Treatment Centers.

“So Blessed,” he captioned his post. “Please meet my partners and staff at my new addiction treatment centers @odomwellnesstreatmentcenters located in San Diego County!! God saved me, so I can save others,” he added.

A rep for Odom tells Heavy that there are “three residential recovery homes operating and servicing the city of San Diego County” and that “the homes are currently in the process of being remodeled and updated.” All three recovery homes are expected to open within the next six months.

Odom has partnered with Dantae Ralston and Dennis Martinez and Odom Wellness Treatment Centers will eventually “expand across the country.”

Odom Wellness Treatment Centers Will Offer ‘Residential Recovery’ to Patients Who Need Help

The former NBA star was found unconscious in a brothel in Nevada in October 2015, TMZ reported at the time. According to the outlet, Odom was “fighting for his life” after being rushed to Pahrump hospital and placed on a ventilator. At the time, sources said that things didn’t look good for the athlete.

Later on in the evening, TMZ posted an update that Odom was still not recovering in a positive way and that his heart had been “failing.” Three days later, however, Reuters confirmed that Odom had woken from his coma.

Odom has since admitted that he got addicted to cocaine in 2006 after the death of his child. He expressed such during an interview with “Addiction Talk.”

Odom’s experience was frightening, but it made him realize that he needed to get clean. Now that some time has passed and he feels as though his life is on the right track, he’s ready to help others.

“Lamar has surrounded himself with an entourage who understand that sobriety is a lifetime commitment. He chose to walk this out with those who love him and have no issue holding him accountable. The Entourage values him enough to ensure they hang out in places and do things that won’t trigger his addiction,” reads an excerpt from the Odom Wellness Treatment Centers’ official website.

“Odom Wellness Treatment Centers is a treatment program that offers restoration through Detox, Inpatient facilities, Outpatient programming & housing,” the excerpt continues.

Fans Are Supporting Lamar Odom’s New Business Venture

In the comments section of Odom’s post, many fans congratulated him and showed him support for what he’s decided to do to help others.

“God will always turn a negative into a positive when you believe and seek him first,” one person wrote.

“Yes sir.. wow that is great…. Reaching back to help others… hallelujah…..,” another comment read.

“Lamar it’s all about timing. When God knows you are ready he will use you for good. So happy that you’re finding your purpose. Many will be helped by you,” a third Instagram user added.

“Only the one who went through it can understand and help others …. Sending love and prayers to all that struggling with addiction Or already on the right path. Keep it strong,” a fourth said.

