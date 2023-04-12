‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Defends Big Move After Fan Questions

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer is defending her decision to move her family to Florida from Utah after her second baby is born.

During a question and answer session on Instagram on April 11, 2023, one follower told Carson they “can’t understand why you would move away from both families with a new baby.”

Carson responded, “Ouch this one hurt haha! I know it’s hard for me to grasp as well. Somehow it feels right for my little family to go and have an adventure of our own. I’m not sure why but I’m taking a leap of faith!”

“I also know my family will visit A LOT and we will be back and forth a lot too,” she added. “We will still have our Utah home to come back to if we want!”

The professional dancer added in a separate answer that they plan to move by June 2023.

Carson Does Not Have a Name Picked for Baby Number 2

In the same question and answer session, Carson revealed that she has not yet settled on a name for her second child. She and her husband, Carson McAllister, are expecting a boy in May 2023. They welcomed their first son, Leo, in 2020.

“Idk why we are having such a hard time!” Carson said about choosing a name for her baby. “Leo said a name the other day and so there is one front-runner because of that!”

The professional dancer also shared encouragement for people who are scared to get a c-section.

“Try focusing on your baby and not the actual procedure (I know it’s easier said than done),” Carson wrote. “Ask for some relaxing music and a loved one there with you at your head to keep you calm. Sending you lots of love!”

The couple announced their move to Florida in March 2023.

“Well you guys, we are moving…. TO FLORIDA!!” Carson captioned an Instagram post. “As hard as this change might be, I know it’s right for us right now. I’m filled with lots of emotions, but I really am excited to have this adventure with my little family. I’m embracing the change, so here we go 2023!! Will continue to give updates here, love you all.”

4 More ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Babies Are Expected in 2023

Carson and McAllister are not the only “Dancing With the Stars” couple expecting babies in the next few months. Lindsay Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, are expecting their second child next month as well. They’re joined by Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov, who are expecting their first child in May 2023.

The following month, Peta Murgatroyd and her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, are expecting their second child together. “It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram at the time.

The “Dancing With the Stars” family already grew by one in January 2023 when Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son, Rome. Last year, the family grew by one in July 2022 when Sharna Burgess welcomed her first son, Zane.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.