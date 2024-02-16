DWTS Pro Flaunts Her Incredible Post-Baby Figure

A“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer took to social media to show off her incredible figure less than a year after welcoming her second child. Witney Carson took a step back from DWTS for season 32 after welcoming her second son, Jet, in May 2023.

The dancer and her husband, Carson McAllister, also have an older son, Leo, who was born in January 2021, noted People.

The professional dancer has been open in sharing her health journey after adding Jet to her family, and a new Instagram post had both fans and colleagues gushing over how incredible she looked.

Here’s what you need to know:

Witney Carson Has Worked Hard to Transform Her Figure

On February 16, Carson posted a new video on her Instagram page. In her caption, she explained, “My 9 month [postpartum] journey for the second time, and what a JOURNEY it was!”

The video showed Carson filming herself at regular intervals since Jet’s birth. She used the Connor Price and Tommy Royale song “Overnight” to go along with her video, and it seemed to be the perfect choice.

Carson’s video showed that she has worked very hard over the past nine months to transform her body after giving birth for the second time. She included glimpses of all types of workouts she has done to work through her postpartum journey, including yoga, lunges, running, weight-lifting, and other forms of exercise.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro also embraced cold plunging and showed she incorporated a lot of variety. She worked out in her home, at the gym, and outdoors near her new Florida home throughout her journey. At the end of the clip, Carson showed her current physique.

She stood in front of the camera wearing a sports bra and matching bike shorts. She smiled and tousled her hair for a second before cocking a hip and putting her hands on her hips. Carson’s toned abs and incredibly fit figure had people raving in the comments section.

DWTS Fans & Colleagues All Agreed Carson Looked Incredible

Carson wanted to encourage other new moms with her Instagram caption as well. “I feel you mamas, it’s freaking hard! You’re stronger than you think!” She also asked, “Does it get harder with every baby because wow?!”

Fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Emma Slater gushed, “You look INCREDIBLE!!! You worked so hard and wow what a bod!! Let’s go @witneycarson.”

Kym Johnson Herjavec raved, “You’re incredible and have worked so hard.”

One follower wrote, “I wish others who want the immediate snap back would do just this. Allow your body time and grace as it did a lot of work making little humans.” That commenter continued, “So if it’s 9 weeks or 9 months be kind to yourself.”

“Thank you for keeping it real. Postpartum journey is so hard. You look amazing,” added another fan.

“Thank you for showing what it’s really like and not ‘bouncing back’ in 1 month,” someone else noted.

An additional comment read, “You look amazing! You are an inspiration to all the mamas out there!!!!!❤️❤️❤️”

A few followers asked Carson what her eating and workout routines look like. In addition, there were a lot of fire emoji spread throughout the comments section as people signaled their appreciation for how hard she had worked and how incredible she looked.