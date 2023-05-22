Witney Carson Details ‘Longest 2 Hours of My Life’ With Baby Jet’s Birth

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson recently gave birth to her second son with her husband, Carson McAllister. The “DWTS” star and her husband welcomed Jet Carson McAllister two weeks early, and in announcing the birth via Instagram, she gushed, “He’s the most perfect addition to our family and has already given us so much joy!” Carson shared updates with fans throughout her pregnancy, and now she has shared details regarding some scary moments she experienced shortly after delivery.

Here’s what you need to know:

Witney Carson’s Newborn Was Rushed to the NICU

On May 22, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum took to Instagram to share Jet’s birth story. She detailed that her contractions were 5 minutes apart around 6 p.m. on the day he was born, and they were just 3 minutes apart by the time they arrived at the hospital. Carson was in the operating room for a c-section by 8:45 p.m., and Jet was born at 9:21 p.m. The dancer shared that the process started out well, with her husband by her side, holding her hand, and her favorite country music tunes playing. Jet was placed on her chest right away for some snuggles, but apparently, he was not able to stay there long.

“Soon after he was placed on my chest, he was rushed to the NICU. He spent an hour on the C-pap machine to help him breathe and another hour for observation,” Carson explained. “Felt like the longest two hours of my life,” she added. Jet arrived the day before Mother’s Day, and the newborn spent his first full day of life snuggling skin-to-skin with his parents. Carson noted, “He’s a little fighter and we couldn’t be more grateful that he’s here with us.”

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Flooded Carson’s Post With Love & Support

The video that Carson included in her Instagram post focused on the blissful moments of Jet’s arrival and included a quick shot of mom and dad with their new son. In less than 10 hours after initially sharing her story, Carson’s post on Jet’s birth had already received about 60,000 likes and 200 comments as “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues and fans showed their love for the new mom and her family.

“I have watched this over and over and I just cry and cry. It’s such a beautiful thing to witness,” one fan shared.

“Sending so much love and best wishes of JOY to you @witneycarson and your beautiful family! I am so sorry that the beginning of his arrival was so scary. I hope he is doing well and mama is recovering quickly and healing,” added another.

“You look beautiful and so does your baby… I liked your comment that he’s a little fighter… he’s your little fighter Jet,” someone else commented.

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Amanda Kloots added a note of congratulations, as did Angela Ribeiro, the wife of Carson’s former partner and current co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Updates Carson shared via her Instagram Stories showed that big brother Leo appears to be handling the transition well, and Jet seems to be healthy and content. Carson also teased the birth story post in her Stories as well and noted, “We love you sweet baby boy… the best day.”