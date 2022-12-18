Witney Carson Responds to Critics Warning Her About Son’s Safety

Witney Carson and her husband Carson McAllister posed for some family photos along with their 1.5-year-old son, Leo, while visiting Orlando, Florida.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro hired a professional photographer to capture some sweet moments of the family in the shallow waters of a lake at sunset. She shared a few of the shots with her fans on Instagram.

“Framing one of these for Christmas,” Carson captioned the post uploaded on December 11, 2022. It didn’t take long for several people to point out that many lakes in Florida are filled with alligators and many issued warnings to the ballroom star, surprised that the family stood in the water, given what creatures could be lurking nearby.

Carson took to her Instagram Stories to clear the air.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carson Pointed Out That Alligator Attacks Are Extremely Rare

The comments that Carson received about a possible gator attack weren’t overwhelming, but they were certainly enough to get her attention.

“Am I the only one who can only think about alligators in those waters??” one comment read.

“Lakes in Florida are not like how you think in your own town. Every single body of water DOES have gators in it. Not maybe. This is beyond scary to see,” someone else added.

In an effort to quiet the masses, Carson took a screenshot of a Google search that she did on her phone.

“How likely is it to get attacked by a gator,” read Carson’s search query. She circled the results, which were “one in 3.1 million.” She then left a caption for anyone who was concerned.

“Side note for those freaking out on my last Instagram post via [sic] gators,” she wrote. She continued on with her regular social media posting a couple of hours later, not making any additional mentions of the photos — or the lake.

Carson Has Taken Heat From Social Media Users in the Past

Being in the public eye certainly has its pros and its cons and Carson could easily be the first person to tell you all about it. The reality television star has been criticized on social media more than once, and several people seem to take pride in letting her know when they think that she is doing something wrong — especially when it comes to being a mom.

For example, during a family trip to Lake Powell in May 2022, several people started bashing Carson for not having her son Leo in a life vest when he was out on a boat with his parents. In most of the photos that Carson shared, Leo was sitting either in her lap or in her husband’s lap, but fans were unhappy that Carson didn’t have Leo in a life vest at all times.

In August 2021, Carson shared a video of Leo that received similar responses because Leo was seen on the water without a life vest on. The post, which featured the explicit version of the song “Beethoven” by Kenndog has since been deleted.

