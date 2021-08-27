‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Slammed Over Latest Instagram Video of Her Son: ‘You Should Be Fined’

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson shared a video of her son, Leo, wearing a baseball hat and a diaper, on a boat. And while photos and videos of baby Leo usually receive great feedback from fans, this particular video is causing quite a stir on social media.

Carson chose the song “Beethoven” by Kenndog to accompany the video, but she used the uncensored version that featured the n-word. It didn’t take long for Instagram users to comment on the post, slamming Carson for the song choice.

“If you see the homies with the guap . With the knots, in the Rolls . That’s how I know you n***** really, really broke. With no goals, and it shows. The money blue, designer shoes, Jimmy Choo, Louis boots,” the song’s lyrics read.

The video, which can be seen here, has been live on Carson’s account for more than 22 hours at the time of this writing. Carson has been active on her Instagram Stories over the course of the past couple of hours but hasn’t responded to the backlash, nor has she removed the video.

“Just a baby enjoying the last boat ride of summer. She was so good to us, now on to new fall adventures,” Carson captioned the post.

Instagram Users Slammed Carson for Her Song Choice

Although baby Leo looked cute in Carson’s video, fans did not approve of the song choice — and they didn’t hold back. Many slammed Carson in the comments section of the post.

“Sorry not a fan of the N word being used with this video. It would be just fine without. Love your little family. Just not the song! Sorry,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Love your posts and watching your little fella as he grows but poor choice of music,” added another.

“Wow. Song choice. Bad. And WHY would you choose it?” a third Instagram user commented.

“Very disappointed in the background song you chose. The words are vile and very inappropriate,” echoed a fourth.

Carson Was Also Slammed for Not Having Leo in a Life Vest

Instagram users were also quick to notice that baby Leo wasn’t wearing a life vest on the boat — and slammed Carson for not being more careful with her baby while out on the open water.

“My first thought wasn’t how cute, it was where’s his life jacket,” one comment read.

“Love you… but no matter the age and the intent all babies and children MUST wear a life jacket when near the water. If you couldn’t get to him or save him you would never forgive yourself. Accidents happen,” a second comment regarding the lack of life vest read.

“This song is completely inappropriate for a baby video and you are taking such a risk by opting not to put a life jacket on your baby. He can’t make that choice, that’s why he relies on his parents to make sure he is safe. What you are doing is illegal and you should be fined,” another social media user wrote.

It’s unclear where Carson and baby Leo were boating, but every state has different life vest rules for different size vessels. Most states, however, require children 12 and under wear a life vest or life jacket at all times while aboard a water vessel, according to the BoatUS Foundation.

