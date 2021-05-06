Witney Carson Names Dream ‘Bachelor’ Partner on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

With a new season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” on the horizon, professional dancers who work on the show have been talking about who they hope to be partnered with.

Professional dancer Witney Carson hopes to return for a new season of “Dancing With the Stars,” though the professional line-up will not be set until much closer to the fall 2021 premiere date. Carson told Us Weekly that she would love to be part of season 30 of the show after sitting out season 29 because she was pregnant.

“That’s the goal,” she told the outlet in February 2021. “That’s what I’m working toward. That’s in the plans for now. So if anything changes, we’ll just go with it, but that is in our sights for now.”

Carson Would Love to Partner With Matt James or Colton Underwood

During an interview with Hollywood Life, Carson was asked who she would love to partner with in season 30 if it had to be a star from “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.”

“I feel like Colton Underwood would be really fun,” she shared. “He just came out, and I think it’s a good chance for him to figure himself out. I haven’t seen him dance so I have no idea, but, he seems really sweet, and I think he’d be really fun to dance with.”

She later added, “Matt James would be really fun and I was a big fan of ‘The Bachelor,’ so I’m here for it.”

Carson Was Worried She Would Be ‘Fat’ Following Her Pregnancy

Carson had her son Leo alongside her husband Carson McAllister in January 2021, and she revealed to Us Weekly that she was worried she would not get her pre-pregnancy body back.

“Obviously, you know, you’re so proud of your body, you’re grateful for your body, but there’s also a part of you that is like, ‘Dang,'” she told the outlet. “Like, my body will never be the same.”

She said that thought really got under her skin following Leo’s birth.

“I didn’t know if I could ever get back [to] that [fitness],” she said. “I was really scared of how people would perceive me and if they would call me fat.”

She was also worried that people would say she never “bounced back” following her pregnancy, but she has since moved on from that fear.

“It just was difficult to kind of come to terms with, ‘Okay, this is going to take a lot of work, and it’s going to take a lot of time, but it’s worth it and I can do it to get my body healthy,” she told Us Weekly. “And I think I had to change my mindset from, like, how I look to how I felt.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021 for an all-new season. The new season will likely air starting in mid-September.

