DWTS Pro Witney Carson Shares Heartfelt Message to Fans

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson had a heartfelt message to her fans following the suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

On Saturday, December 17, Carson took to her Instagram Stories to tell fans she wants them to get help if they need it.

“Been thinking about Twitch and his family every day this week,” she wrote in the slide. “I want those of you who struggle with suicidal thoughts or depression, that there is help. You are loved. You are important.”

She added, “A crucial reminder for all of us to love everyone, be kind. Listen, reach out even if you feel uncomfortable. I can do better and I will. If you’re reading this I love you. Text or call 988 for help.”

Boss Died By Suicide on December 13

Boss died on December 13, 2022, as was first reported by TMZ.

The DJ and dancer worked on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” from 2014 until 2022 and was married to ex-“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker. The couple had three children: : daughters Weslie, 14, Zaia, 3, and their son, Maddox, 6.

The 34-year-old professional dancer told People that she is proud that her husband left a legacy but will miss him.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to the outlet. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Carson Took Her Son to Meet Santa & Mrs. Claus

Over the weekend, Carson took her son, Leo, to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“Leo met Santa and Mrs Claus for the first time tonight,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the video. “This age is really so fun, especially this time of year. Cherishing all the moments.”

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister welcomed Leo in January 2021, and they’re expecting their second child.

Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of the competition, saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family. She’s not the only pro that’s expecting.

Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child as well.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold wrote on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” she wrote.

In November, Arnold revealed that she is pregnant with a girl.

Jenna Johnson is also expecting her first baby. She and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, are expecting their baby boy in January 2023.

Daniella Karagach was the most recent pro to announce her pregnancy with her husband, Pasha Pashkov.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” she wrote in the post. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

Arnold, Karagach, and Carson are all due in May 2023.