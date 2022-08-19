DWTS Pro Reveals Family’s Plans to Move Out of State

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro will soon be packing things up in Utah and heading west.

On August 19, 2022, ballroom pro Witney Carson shared that she and her husband Carson McAllister and their son Leo, 1, will be moving to Los Angeles in a couple of weeks because she will need to be in California for the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Just updating you guys on our life right now,” Carson said in an Instagram video posted on her Stories. “So, we are headed out to Bear Lake today for a little family retreat with Carson’s family and so that should be really fun, we’re really excited. And then almost immediately after we are headed to LA. We’re moving out there until Thanksgiving,” she explained.

“I’m sure you can figure out what that’s for,” said the Mirrorball winner.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carson Has Been Confirmed for Season 31 of DWTS

Carson will be one of the pros competing on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Aside from the fact that she’s been dropping hints left and right, she’s actually featured on the new 2022 promo for the show, which is moving to Disney+ for the first time since its inception.

“Coming soon!!!!! @brandonarmstrong we made it,” Carson captioned the promo photo when she shared it on her Instagram Stories on August 18, 2022.

The other pros who made the promo are Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach, and Pasha Pashkov, all of whom are expected to be part of season 31.

Nevertheless, it is going to be a “crazy” few days for Carson and her family as they pack up their home in Utah and head to Los Angeles for the next three months.

“We’re really excited. It’s just going to be a really crazy like four or five days, few weeks… I’m not really sure,” Carson said on her Stories.

Carson Has Been a Staple on DWTS for Several Seasons

Carson joined DWTS in the show’s 18th season, which aired in 2014. The following season premiered in the fall of the same year and saw Carson win her first-ever Mirrorball Trophy alongside her celeb partner, Alfonso Ribeiro.

Carson took one season off — during the pandemic when she was pregnant with her son.

“We had quite a few conversations about that, and I just don’t think it’s ultimately safe for me to participate. So I will not be joining this season. It’s just so hard with COVID-19, we don’t really know what’s happening there. And I’d be pretty big. I’d be about 24 weeks, which is, like, I’d have a belly,” she told Entertainment Tonight in July 2020.

Carson found herself back in the ballroom for season 30, paired up with Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, and finishing in 9th place. Now, Carson is back again and ready to cha cha cha with a new partner, hoping to see her second Mirrorball win.

And, given that her husband and son will be in LA with her, it’s possible they will make an appearance in the audience this season.

