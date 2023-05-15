DWTS Pro Gives Birth, Shares First Photo & Name of Newborn

The “Dancing With the Stars” family just keeps growing.

Ballroom pro Witney Carson has welcomed her second child with her husband, Carson McAllister. Carson started going into labor on May 13, 2023, and gave birth to a baby boy hours later.

“Jet Carson McAllister decided to join us two weeks early on May 13th at 9:21pm, just in time for Mothers Day,” Carson captioned an Instagram post on May 15, 2023. “Our hearts have doubled in size for our Jetty boy. He’s the most perfect addition to our family and has already given us so much joy! We love you baby boy,” she added.

Carson first shared the news of her newborn’s arrival on her Instagram Stories. On Mother’s Day, she shared the first photo of her newborn on her Instagram feed. The picture also featured Carson’s husband and their first-born son, Leo.

“My boys,” Carson captioned the post, adding, “Could there be a better Mother’s Day gift?? We are on cloud nine and soaking in every second.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Congratulated Witney Carson on Her New Arrival

Carson ended up going to the hospital a couple of weeks before giving birth because she had been having contractions. Doctors were able to stop her labor.

“I was having lots of consistent contractions so we went in and they stopped my labor,” Carson explained on her Instagram Stories at the time. “Baby boy, stay in there a little longer,” she added.

A few weeks later, Carson was ready for her baby to come — and he didn’t waste too much time. She posted that her contractions were about eight minutes apart before sharing that she and McAllister were on their way to the hospital a short while later, when her contractions were more consistent at five minutes apart.

Then, baby McAllister made his first appearance.

Many members of Carson’s “Dancing With the Stars” family commented on her first post about her newborn.

“Baby boy!!!! I love you already,” wrote Carson’s longtime pal and DWTS co-star, Lindsay Arnold. Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed their second daughter a week earlier.

“Ahhhhhhhhh! Happy Mother’s Day mama!!! And congratulations,” Sharna Burgess added.

“Happy Mother’s Day!!! Look at that hair on baby boy,” new mom Jenna Johnson said.

“Congratulations beautiful,” former DWTS pro Kym Herjavec commented, adding two blue heart emoji.

“So incredible! Happy Mother’s Day,” Alan Bersten said.

Witney Carson’s Son Spent Some Time in the NICU

Carson’s baby was born healthy but was taken to the NICU for a period of time because he needed oxygen. Carson shared this information on her Instagram Stories, adding that it was really hard for her not to have her newborn in her arms.

A short while later, however, the baby was back with his mom and she said that he was doing much better. The next morning, May 14, 2023, Carson shared another update on her newborn.

“We are all good over here! Baby is doing great,” she captioned a photo, thanking fans for their concern and support.

Carson’s family packed in her hospital room on Mother’s Day to meet the new baby and celebrate the day with her. As for how she celebrated, she shared a photo of herself eating sushi in her hospital bed.

