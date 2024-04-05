DWTS Insider Wants 2 Popular Pros to Return to the Show

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt sat down for a chat with Cheryl Burke to discuss recent headlines.

On the March 22 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burtt and Burke talked about Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold, both who have taken time off from the show to raise their families. Burtt told Burke that she’d love to see both Carson and Arnold back on the program in the future.

“I just love that she’s really embracing what works for her family,” Burtt said of Carson. “I think, you know, if it works for her family and she’s feeling good about it and her husband, you know, they pack up the kids, they all come to LA for a short stint, that’s great. Her energy is missed on the show,” she added.

“There’s something that Witney brings,” Burtt continued, “sass, the hair whip that she likes to do, I love to watch that.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Witney Carson Has Teased a Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In August 2023, just two months after giving birth to her second son, Jet, Carson took to TikTok to share that she wouldn’t be returning to the show.

“This was not a decision that we took lightly at all. We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while. But we will not be doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season,” she said, explaining that she felt it was best for her to stay back with her family.

However, in the time since, Carson has expressed a desire to compete once more.

“It always calls my name. I mean, that show lives and breathes in me,” she told ET in mid-March 2024. She explained that her husband, Carson McAllister, is supportive of whatever decision she makes.

“Carson is very supportive and I think he’s probably more on board with me doing it. I think he kind of knows that it would be really good for my career and good for us and good for our health, so I think he really pushes that a little bit,” she told the outlet, adding, “So we’ll see, but everything we do, we make decisions together and make sure that it’s right for both of us.”

Witney Carson & Lindsay Arnold Could Both Return

Carson isn’t the only ballroom pro who has taken time off to raise a family. Lindsay Arnold has taken a couple of seasons off from the show to stay back in Utah with her family.

However, Burtt thinks that Arnold could return to the show — and thinks it would be super cool to see her compete against her younger sister, Rylee Arnold, who joined DWTS on season 32.

“I would love to see Lindsay,” Burtt said on Burke’s podcast. “Wouldn’t it be fun to have Rylee and Lindsay on the show together, competing sisters,” she continued.

Burtt and Burke don’t think that Peta Murgatroyd will be competing on season 33 due to the arrival of her third child, but they both agreed the upcoming cast roster will depend on which stars are on the show.

Arnold has said that she isn’t sure she’s retiring from “Dancing With the Stars,” officially speaking.

“I feel like this is such a frequently asked question,” Arnold said on the “Off the Vine” podcast in January. “And I mean, understandably. Understandably. ‘Cuz I’ve never really said, like, ‘I’m done forever.’ And that’s still my answer. I’m not done forever, but I also don’t have a set, like, ‘in one year, I will start doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ again,” she explained.

“I’m just going to have to take it a year at a time,” she added.

