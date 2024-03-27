DWTS Pro Suffers Leg Injury, Shares Update on Possible Return

On March 22, 2024, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories. One fan asked her if she would go back to dancing “anytime soon,” to which Herjavec shared that she recently suffered an injury.

“I’ve had a hamstring injury (from pickle ball) I’m just getting over it and dancing is part of my rehab. It’s made me realize how much I miss dancing and need to make it part of my daily life again,” she responded.

To further clarify, Herjavec added that she probably wouldn’t be returning to “Dancing With the Stars,” regardless of her injury.

“I don’t think as a pro on DWTS though,” she said.

Herjavec won the Mirrorball Trophy on season 9 with Donnie Osmond and on season 12 with Hines Ward.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kym Herjavec Is Focused on Her Acting Career

Herjavec left “Dancing With the Stars” eight years ago and has focused on being a wife and a mom. As her kids, twins Hudson and Haven, have gotten older, she has gotten back into the business — though she’s dabbling more in acting these days. In March 2024, she starred in the Lifetime movie, “Hunting Housewives.”

So, is DWTS completely in her rearview?

“I’ve got so much to thank ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for. I ended up meeting my husband on the show,” she told People magazine. When asked if she’d consider a return to the program, she responded, “never say never.”

Herjavec seems to be looking forward to her next chapter — and is excited for what may come next.

“I would love to do more acting. I had such a great time on set with this movie. I’m working with a production company in Canada on development and production which has been great! I’ve missed being creative,” Herjavec told Heavy in March 2024.

“On ‘Dancing with the Stars’ you get to choreograph numbers, work with production on sets, costumes, and the creative of a dance routine so it’s been fun to pivot into development and production of movies,” she added.

Kym Herjavec Joked That She Would Be Interested in a ‘Golden Season’ of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Herjavec, 47, does feel a bit out of place on “Dancing With the Stars,” given the age difference between her and the other pro dancers on the show. After she returned for the Len Goodman tribute, she noted that she did feel like the “Golden Dancer.”

“It is this family there. But I did feel quite old compared to the other pros there, I was like,’Oh, my gosh. I feel like the Golden Dancer,'” she told Parade.

Meanwhile, during her Q&A, Herjavec responded to a fan who directly asked her if she’d return to the show, especially after her season 32 appearance.

“That tribute was so beautiful and it felt so bitter sweet being back in the ballroom. I love being a fan of the show now and watching all the incredible pros,” she said. “The only way I would do it is if they did a GOLDEN season,” she added.

