Wynonna Judd Left Out of Mother’s Will: Report

Naomi Judd, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot on April 30, left her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, out of her will, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. Judd put her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, in charge of her $25 million estate, Page Six reported on August 2.

The last will and testament, which was prepared in November 2017, appointed Strickland to have “full authority and discretion” on everything that Naomi had to her name at the time of her death, the outlet reported. Neither Wynonna, who performed as half of The Judds with her mother, nor Ashley, an actress, was mentioned in the will.

Heavy has reached out to Wynonna and Ashley’s reps for comment but has not yet heard back.

Wynonna Gave Fans an Update in Late May

Wynonna, also a former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant, hasn’t been outspoken when it comes to her mother’s death; Wynonna has been grieving in her own way on her own time. However, she provided her fans an update on May 29.

She took to Instagram to share some of what she’s been feeling.

“There is so much happening in the world right now. So before I sat down to write this, I thought, ‘No…I just don’t know what to say.’ Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, ‘What do you know?’ And I began to cry,” Wynonna, 58, wrote just five says after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 21 people.

“WHAT DO I KNOW?? I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends,” she continued, adding a broken heart emoji.

She went on to say that she’s dedicated to seeking help as part of her process and that she’s determined to “break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction.”

“I really DO know, that I’m not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it’s okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing. Thank you all for your love and support. Let’s check in more often,” she concluded.

Wynonna & Ashley Appeared in May

Ashley, 54, and Wynonna spoke at a Celebration of Life that they arranged in honor of their mother on May 15 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. At the service, Wynonna told the crowd that she would continue touring in honor of her mom, according to People magazine.

“The show must go on, as hard as it may be, and we will show up together, and you will carry me as you’ve carried me for 38 years … So we will continue this spectacle. That’s what she would want, right?” Wynonna said.

After their mother’s death at age 76, Wynonna and Ashley issued joint a statement.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

According to Page Six, there did not appear to be any rift between the daughters and their mother. The outlet also reported that it was unknown whether Wynonna and Ashley “were named as beneficiaries of any of Naomi’s assets.”

If you are struggling yourself, please be aware that help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Or text TALK to 741741.

READ NEXT: Wynonna Judd Makes a Big Announcement About Her Future in Music