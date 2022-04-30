Naomi Judd Cause of Death: How Did the Singer Die?

Naomi Judd is dead at the age of 76 after a life full of great musical success but also struggles with depression and health problems. The death of the popular singer was announced by her daughters on April 30, 2022.

The beloved singer was the mother to actress Ashley and singer Wynonna Judd. What was Naomi Judd’s cause of death? How did she die? She died as a result of “mental illness,” according to an Instagram post on Ashley Judd’s page. The post, which said Judds’ daughters are now in “unknown territory,” did not give a more specific cause of death than that, although Naomi had long discussed severe problems with depression.

According to TODAY, Judd died one day before she was supposed to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Judds Said They Lost Their Mother ‘to the Disease of Mental Illness’

Naomi’s daughters gave a glimpse into her cause of death in a statement when they attributed it to mental illness and described themselves as “shattered.”

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.” According to AP, “The statement did not elaborate further.”

According to The Associated Press, Judd was also survived by “her husband and fellow singer, Larry Strickland, who was a backup singer for Elvis Presley.”

2. Wynnona Judd Recently Posted an Old Photo With Her Mom, Saying She Was Looking Forward to the Country Music Hall of Fame Awards on May 1

Wynonna Judd’s most recent post on Instagram shows her with her mother and indicates they were looking forward to a May 1 red carpet appearance at the Country Music Hall of Fame awards, “Can’t think of a better way to be welcomed to our new home at the @officialcmhof than by the fans. Looking forward to seeing your sweet faces along the red carpet on Sunday! 🎶 #HERstory.”

On April 12, 2022, Wynonna posted a picture with her mom on her Instagram page, where she did not indicate anything was wrong.

Her comment threads are now filled with well-wishes from people mourning Naomi’s death.

Naomi had not posted on her own Instagram page since 2018.

3. Naomi Revealed She Considered Suicide a Few Years Ago Due to a Struggle With Depression

In 2017, Naomi opened up to the TODAY show about her struggles with depression, which she revealed were so severe that she contemplated suicide. The headline on that story reads, “Naomi Judd reveals she considered suicide while in ‘dark hole of depression.'”

“I didn’t get off my couch for two years,” Naomi said in that interview. “I was so depressed that I couldn’t move… My husband (Larry Strickland) and my girlfriends and Ashley would come over and I would just go upstairs and lock the door to my bedroom… You become immobilized.”

On Instagram, Naomi described herself this way: “Singer, songwriter, and activist. My book RIVER OF TIME about depression and hope is available now.” Her website bio reads, “Today, Naomi is promoting her new memoir ‘River of Time: My Descent Into Depression and How I Emerged With Hope.’”

4. Naomi Judd Suffered Health Problems Throughout the Years, Including Hepatitis

Naomi Judd was diagnosed with hepatitis. According to Health.com, she started experiencing “headaches, nausea, and muscle aches” in 1989 while on tour. She learned she had hepatitis, which she believed she contracted while working as a registered nurse, the site reported.

It added that she was told she was cured in 1995. Hep Mag reported in 2014, “The star was subsequently diagnosed with non-A, non-B hepatitis, which is how doctors classified hep C before a comprehensive screening test for the virus came out in 1992. After getting liver enzyme tests, Judd was told that she had as few as three years left to live.”

5. The Judds Rose to Musical Success from the Appalachian Foothills of Kentucky

On her website bio, Judd describes how she rose from the “Appalachian​ ​foothills​ ​of Ashland, Kentucky,” as a “mother and daughter duo” called The Judds.

They were “first discovered by RCA​ ​label​ ​head​ ​Joe​ ​Galante​ ​in​ ​1983 ​after landing a spot on​ ​WSM-TV’s​ ‘​The​ ​Ralph​ ​Emery Show,'” the bio says of her singing group with daughter Wynonna.

“For​ ​the​ ​rest​ ​of​ ​the​ ​1980’s,​ ​each​ ​single​ ​from​ ​The​ ​Judds​ ​released​ ​by​ ​RCA​ ​went​ ​to​ ​the Billboard​ ​Top 10,​ ​with​ ​14 hits ​going​ ​all​ ​the​ ​way​ ​to​ ​number​ ​one.​ The Judds swept the CMA’s Vocal Group/Duo category from 1985 to 1991 and garnered six GRAMMY® Awards,” the bio reads.

She retired from singing due to her health in 1991.