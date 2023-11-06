Xochitl Gomez Suffers Gnarly Injury During Camera Blocking: VIDEO

Xochitl Gomez suffered an injury during camera blocking on Monday, November 6, 2023. The “Dancing With the Stars” competitor was rehearsing with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy when she landed awkwardly on her ankle.

Gomez took to social media to share a video of the injury. She had been doing a flip when she came down on her ankle. She shared a video of the wrapping on her ankle being cut off with scissors. She then shared a video of what happened that caused her injury.

“This shiiii is BANANAS! im good tho! A lil sprain but WE WORKIN,” Gomez captioned a TikTok post. “I’m good!! I will be there tomorrow and we ballin,” she added in the comments.

She has been in an elite group at the top of the leaderboard week after week. She and Chmerkovskiy seem to have great chemistry together and she’s been picking up the dances with relative ease. As she continues to improve, however, she’s been faced with some tough injuries.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Xochitl Gomez’s Injury

Following the mishap, Gomez fell to the floor in pain. Chmerkovskiy appeared to try to help her out but she just bent over and it looked like she may have been crying. Either way, Gomez is planning to dance on the November 7, 2023, live show.

Gomez, who was in a blond wig for her jazz dance to Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl,” promised fans that she’s okay.

“YOU GOT HURT AGAIN??” one person wrote. She responded with a smiley face emoji.

“Watching that made my bones cringe,” someone else said.

“You good?” another fan asked. “Yes trust,” Gomez replied.

“OH MY GOODNESS I hope it’s healing! And the way you ATE your last dance performance toooo! So strong,” read a fourth comment. “We got this,” the DWTS hopeful said.

“I love you,” said season 32 competitor Lele Pons along with some sad face emoji.

Xochitl Gomez Suffered an Injury to Her Knee on Monster Week

Gomez is coming off another scary injury that (thankfully) ended up not being too serious.

On the October 31, 2023, show, the actress got hurt while on stage before dancing contemporary. After completing the dance, Chmerkovskiy scooped her up and carried her over to the judges panel for their feedback. He placed her down next to him but Gomez didn’t appear to put any pressure on her leg. When it came time for them to head up to the Skybox, Chmerkovskiy carried Gomez once more.

Although things didn’t look good, Gomez provided fans with some good news shortly after the episode ended.

“I’m okay, y’all. We good,” Gomez said in a video on her Instagram Stories. “Got scraped up climbing the altar, but they fixed me up,” she added.

In a post-show interview, Gomez explained what happened. “I just hit my knee against the altar at the very top. I couldn’t tell if it was a twist or if it was something with my kneecap — I don’t know,” she told Us Weekly

Gomez has also been dealing with pain in her ribs and her wrist.

