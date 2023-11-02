Will DWTS Season 32 Star Have to Drop Out of the Competition After Injury?

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” is heating up and as we get deeper into the competition, more injuries appear to be popping up. Fortunately, none of them have been serious enough to take anyone out of the competition.

On the October 31, 2023, show, Xochitl Gomez got hurt while on stage. Following their contemporary number, Gomez appeared to be in a good amount of pain. Despite her partner Val Chmerkovskiy carrying her over to hear the judges’ feedback, Gomez promised that she was okay. She later shared what happened.

“I’m okay, y’all. We good,” Gomez said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. She had a bandage around her knee that was being painted to match her skin tone.

“Got scraped up climbing the altar, but they fixed me up,” Gomez captioned the post, explaining what happened. When she danced in the “Monster-thon,” the bandage was nearly invisible. Moreover, Gomez didn’t appear to be favor either side and she kept up with the competition just fine. In fact, she and Chmerkovskiy actually won.

Xochitl Gomez Also Experienced Pain in Her Wrist & Her Rib

Gomez seems grateful that her injury wasn’t major, though she admits that she wasn’t sure what happened at first. “I just hit my knee against the altar at the very top. I couldn’t tell if it was a twist or if it was something with my kneecap — I don’t know,” she told Us Weekly after Tuesday night’s show.

She also shared that she was dealing with some rib and wrist pain, but said that it subsided after she was treated by an energy healer. Gomez’s friend Charlie Goldsmith was in the audience to cheer her on and he shared a photo on Instagram after the show.

“Proud of you,” he captioned the post, tagging Gomez. Goldsmith appeared on the hit TLC show “The Healer,” which aired in 2017. In the comments section of the post, Gomez revealed that she worked with Goldsmith due to some other discomfort she’d been feeling.

“Charlie!!! Thank you for coming to the show! So happy you could see all the fun we get to have on DWtS and for fixing me up before our dance! Rib is so much better & my wrist too! You’re amazing!!” Gomez wrote.

Ariana Madix & Mira Sorvino Have Had Injuries on Season 32

Gomez isn’t the only season 32 competitor who has been injured while taking part in the dance competition show.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix hurt her foot fairly early on in the competition and was wearing an ace bandage and sneakers for one of her dances.

“I am dealing with an injury on my right foot,” she told EW after the show. The outlet confirmed that Madix was wearing “some kind of brace around her right ankle” in addition to her glittery sneakers.

Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino also suffered an injury prior to her elimination. After dancing the waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” with her partner Gleb Savchenko on October 17, 2023, just about everyone noticed that Sorvino had her hand bandaged up.

“I slipped. I overdid it yesterday,” she told the judges. “It’s sprained or possibly fractured, but hopefully not fractured,” she added. Sorvino and Savchenko were eliminated from the competition the following week.

