Fans React to DWTS Champ’s Oscars Debut

On March 10, 2024, “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 champ Xochitl Gomez walked the red carpet at the Oscars.

“Thank you to @theacademy for inviting me to the Oscars,” Gomez captioned an Instagram post following the show. The 17-year-old actress wore a flowy maroon gown. The “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” star received a great deal of positive feedback for the age-appropriate look.

Gomez had two other looks that she changed into on Sunday night, including a black and white ensemble and an all-white gown. At one point in the evening, she was joined by her former “Dancing With the Stars” pro partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Fans Loved Xochitl Gomez’s Oscars Look & Showered Her With Support

Gomez’s dark red gown featured a high slit and an off the shoulder train. She paired the look with sky-high gold shoes and some chandelier earrings. The actress wore her short hair curled, giving her a very regal look.

Fans loved seeing Gomez all dressed up for a big night out. Although she wasn’t nominated, she was very excited to be in attendance at Hollywood’s biggest night — and her fans showed plenty of support.

“Thanking the academy cuz her outfit was an A+,” one person commented on Gomez’s Instagram post.

“Love these photos!!! You looked beautiful!!” someone else added.

“STUNNER U ARE XOCHITL and we are living in ur world,” a third comment read.

“I can’t the imagine the difficult of changing the dresses so fast. You looked very stunning with all of them,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

“Soooo gorgeous wow the red was such an amazing choice,” another fan said.

Similar comments were posted on a Reddit thread.

Xochitl Gomez Has Really Come Into Her Own Over the Past Couple of Years

Gomez could be considered a new kid on the Hollywood block, but she has been gaining popularity ever since she stepped onto the scene. Her time on “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Chmerkovskiy was a life-changing experience for her — and she learned a lot about herself and life in general.

As one of the youngest competitors on the show, Gomez spoke to People magazine about how things played out — especially with Chmerkovskiy.

“There is no age limit to being friends,” she told the outlet. “When you’re younger, you need an older influence to just be by your side. Sometimes it’s comforting because you know that they’re always there to look out for you,” she continued.

“I think that’s what he’s taught me the most besides dance, that there’s good people out there that have good intentions, and he definitely is one of those people,” she added.

Indeed Gomez and Chmerkovskiy grew close over the course of season 32 and the two became the best of friends. “Dancing With the Stars” fans really enjoyed watching the two bond over the course of a couple of months — and that bond has outlasted the duo’s time in the ballroom.

