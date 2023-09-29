DWTS Finalist Denies Engagement Rumors After Posting Ring Photo

A recent social media post from “Dancing with the Stars” finalist Zendaya generated a significant amount of fan speculation about a possible engagement to Tom Holland. Unfortunately, the entertainer squashed the escalating excitement in a subsequent Instagram live.

Zendaya appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” during season 16, which aired throughout the spring of 2013. The entertainer was just 16 years old when she did DWTS, and at the time, she was the youngest contestant the show had cast. Zendaya partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy, and they lost to Derek Hough and Kellie Pickler.

When “Dancing with the Stars” cast Zendaya, she was known primarily as a Disney star. As her IMDb page notes, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” debuted in 2017, and that is when Zendaya’s acting career really took off outside of Disney. That film is also where she first connected with Tom Holland, and the chemistry the two shared on-screen eventually developed off-screen as well.

In July 2017, an insider told People Holland and Zendaya were quietly dating. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye,” the source detailed.

The couple’s possible romantic relationship remained mostly under wraps until July 2021 when Page Six shared photos of Zendaya and Holland kissing. Even after that, the pair made an effort to keep their relationship quite private.

Fans of the couple would love to see them take their romance to the next level with an engagement. A recent social media post of Zendaya’s had some fans speculating she had just revealed an engagement. Unfortunately, their excitement was quickly dampened when Zendaya clarified the intent of a social media post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zendaya’s Selfie Caused a Stir

E! News explained the chaos erupted after Zendaya shared a selfie via her Instagram Stories. The casual photo showed her outdoors, wearing a Golden State Warriors cap, T-shirt, skirt, and boots.

Fans quickly noticed a sizable ring on Zendaya’s ring finger, and it did not take long for the speculation to prompt her to return to her Instagram Stories.

“I can’t post anything, you guys,” Zendaya said in the now-expired video. “I posted it for my hat,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant explained of the reason she snapped and shared the photo.

Zendaya noted that she had been wearing the ring on her right hand, not her left hand where an engagement ring would be worn. She added, “You think that’s how I would drop the news? You think, like, what!”

The DWTS Veteran Has Spoken About the Couple’s Desire for Privacy

Fans know that Zendaya and Holland tend to keep their relationship very private. It is rare for either of them to post photos together on social media, aside from the occasional birthday wish or similar sentiment.

In August, Zendaya talked with Elle about the challenges of finding a balance between what she shares versus what she keeps to herself. “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love,” she explained.

Zendaya added, “But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran pointed out, “You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”