Zooey Deschanel’s Engagement Ring Details & Cost Estimate

Hollywood actress Zooey Deschanel is engaged to “Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott.

The HGTV star proposed to the “New Girl” actress on August 13 during a family trip to Scotland with a unique floral ring, People reported. There are three larger stones in the shape of a flower.

Deschanel’s ring was described to Heavy as a “gorgeous piece” by James Allen gemologist Lorraine Brantner.

“Zooey’s engagement ring is refreshing and fun, with a triple floral pattern created with rich gemstones and glittering diamonds,” Brantner told Heavy. “The design is a unique take on the classic past, present and future symbolism.”

The larger stones are two diamonds and a purple sapphire, Zack Stone — diamond expert and managing director of Steven Stone — told Heavy.

Deschanel, 43, and Scott, 45, met four years ago after they filmed an episode of “Carpool Karaoke.”

According to People — Deschanel’s two children — daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6 — were involved in Scott’s proposal. Deschanel was previously married to her children’s father, Jacob Pechenik, from 2015 to 2020.

Scott has been a staple on HGTV since “Property Brothers” began airing on the network in the early 2010s. Scott and his twin brother, Drew, renovate homes.

How Much Did Deschanel’s Ring Cost?

According to Stone, Deschanel’s ring has an estimated worth of $10,000.

The price tag is humble compared to other celebrity engagement rings, Stone said.

“As Zooey’s ring doesn’t feature any individual large stones, I wouldn’t estimate it to have an overly high price tag. It’s likely to be worth $10,000 — making it one of the least valuable celebrity engagement rings of 2023, so far,” he told Heavy.

But that doesn’t mean the ring doesn’t have meaning. It’s filled with symbolism, according to Stone.

“Flowers have long been gifted as a symbol of love, friendship and affection, thus, it’s safe to say that Jonathan’s choice to include flower patterns was a romantic one that encapsulates the couples loving relationship,” the diamond expert told Heavy.

Scott knew Deschanel was the woman for him after a few months of dating.

“Eight months into our relationship, I already knew Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J. We were on parallel paths toward the happiness we’d been seeking our whole lives,” Scott wrote for Reveal, an online magazine owned by Dotdash Meredith, in April 2022.

Celebs Gushed Over Deschanel and Scott’s Engagement

Deschanel and Scott weren’t the only ones happy about their engagement. Celebrities flooded their Instagram pages after they made the announcement.

Some of those people included Scott’s co-workers from HGTV.

“This makes me so happy,” Scott’s brother, Drew, wrote.

“Renovation Resort Showdown” star Scott McGillivray said, “Congrats!!! Perfect match. #powercouple”

Jasmine Roth from HGTV’s “Help! I Wrecked My House” wrote, “Ahhhhhh!! Congrats!!!! 😍😍”

Nate Berkus wrote, “amazing!!! Congratulations!!”

“Home Town” star Erin Napier shared red heart emojis.

HGTV stars weren’t the only ones to wish the couple well. Some of Hollywood’s best-known actors also popped up in the comments section.

Comedian Mindy Kaling said, “Omg!!! So amazing Zooey! Congrats!! ❤️”

Bryce Howard wrote, “Congrats!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️” and “Friends” actress said, “That’s so exciting! Congratulations !!!❤️❤️❤️.”