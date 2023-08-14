They’re Engaged! HGTV’s Jonathan Scott Proposes to Zooey Deschanel

Four years after meeting, HGTV star Jonathan Scott and actress Zooey Deschanel have announced they’re engaged to be married. According to People, Scott proposed on August 13, 2023, during a family trip to Scotland with help from Deschanel’s two children, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik — eight-year-old Elsie and six-year-old Charlie.

The day after the proposal, the happy couple shared the good news on Instagram with a photo taken at the base of a Scottish castle. Deschanel held up her left hand to highlight her unique engagement ring that features clear, pink and purple stones in a flower pattern.

She captioned the post, “Forever starts now!!! 🥰♾️🥰”

Many fans have hoped and suspected a proposal might be coming soon for Deschanel and Scott, who is one half of HGTV’s “Property Brothers” with his twin brother Drew, since they recently visited the exact spot in Vancouver, British Columbia, where the Scott brothers’ parents got engaged 60 years ago.

Fans & Famous Friends Celebrate Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel’s Engagement

Proposing to Deschanel in Scotland was extra special for Scott, who’s always been proud of his Scottish heritage. His dad emigrated from Scotland to Canada when he was a teen, according to People.

In 2017, the Scott brothers, along with their older brother J.D., surprised their parents — dad Jim and mom Joanne — with a trip to Scotland for their 51st wedding anniversary and threw an “elaborate vow renewal” ceremony for them, People reported.

At the time, Jonathan was still dating Jacinta Kuznetsov, who worked at their company as a development producer. They split in April 2018 and, according to E! News, she got engaged to a longtime friend seven months later and they started a wedding events company together.

But when Scott met Deschanel, there were instant sparks. In May, he told People that they were planning two trips together to celebrate their fourth anniversary of dating — one with the kids and one without. Their solo trip to Canada, where he hails from, included a stop at the spot where his own parents got engaged, which prompted many fans to question whether he was planning to propose there himself.

When he finally did pop the question in Scotland, their famous friends were elated, including many HGTV stars.

“Home Town” star Erin Napier, who spent time with the couple during a recent trip to L.A, commented with two red heart emoji and Nate Berkus wrote, “amazing!!! Congratulations!!”

“Renovation Resort Showdown” star Scott McGillivray, a fellow Canadian, commented, “Congrats!!! Perfect match. #powercouple”

Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” wrote, “Ahhhhhh!! Congrats!!!! 😍😍”

Many of Deschanel’s Hollywood friends weighed in with excitement, too.

Actress Bryce Howard wrote, “Congrats!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️” and actor Billy Eichner commented, “Congratulations guys!!! ❤️”

Longtime pal Mindy Kaling wrote, “Omg!!! So amazing Zooey! Congrats!! ❤️”

The couple’s fans were equally excited about the news, flooding their post with comments.

One quipped, “I’m sure you’re *building* a beautiful life together heh pun intended. though I am a stranger from the internet, I am so happy for you!”

And another, echoing the thought of countless fans, wrote, “FINALLY! 😂 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Zooey Deschanel Recently Gushed About How ‘Nice’ Her Beau Truly Is

Play

In October 2022, when Deschanel appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Barrymore told her that spending time with Scott while filming an episode of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU” let her see how much he loves her.

Deschanel oohed and aahed as Barrymore told her, “The way that your man speaks about you and the way you and the way he speaks about your family, like, ‘I’ve gotta get home for dinner, I need to be there every night, this is what we do, this is how we do it.’ My kids, my woman, our home, our family.'”

“Yeah, he’s so sweet, I’m very blessed,” Deschanel said. “He’s like the best. And he has a great family, too. It’s a dream.”

Scott and Deschanel met in 2019 while appearing on an episode of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke.” Scott lived mostly in Las Vegas at the time, but later moved full-time to Los Angeles, where the two bought and renovated an $11.7 million home they call “The Park House.”

Deschanel told Barrymore that when they met, she “couldn’t believe he was so nice.”

“Like, I went to say hi to him and I hadn’t met him before, but he had messaged me on Instagram just saying, like, ‘Oh I’m looking forward to meeting you!’ But he’s just nice like that it. So I went to go meet them and was like, ‘I can’t believe he’s so nice!’ Just like, the nicest person. You know, people just aren’t that nice, generally. He’s just so nice.”

“Like, we’ve been together for over three years and he’s still that nice,” she continued. “He goes over and like, fixes stuff at my parents’ house. He’s so nice. He really is.”

When Barrymore told her she deserved that kind of man in her life, Deschanel quipped, “I try to be nice back, too!”

This will be Deschanel’s third marriage and Scott’s second. Her divorce from Pechenik was finalized in 2020, but she was also previously married to Death for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012, per People. Meanwhile, Scott was married to flight coorinator Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2010.