Are David Lee Roth & Sammy Hagar Still Alive? Yes.

Van Halen’s two legendary frontmen, David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar are both still alive at the ages of 65 and 72 respectively. On October 6, the sad news emerged that Eddie Van Halen, one of the founder members of the group, had died at the age of 65. Van Halen had been battling cancer for some time.

Both Roth and Hagar have been active on their social media pages in recent days. In addition, both are international celebrities and any news of their deaths would be covered by national and international news organizations.

Hagar Described Himself as ‘Heartbroken & Speechless’ Over Eddie Van Halen’s Death

Hagar was the first to pay tribute to Van Halen, tweeting a photo of the pair with the caption, “Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family.” At the time of writing, Roth has not posted about Van Halen’s passing on his social media channels.

In two separate interviews, one with the Las Vegas Review Journal in January 2020 and another with the New York Times in July 2020, Roth spoke publicly about Van Halen’s declining health. In his interview with the Times, Roth said that Van Halen’s issues made it unlikely that there would be a reunion tour.

Roth Said He Could Have Been Battling COVID-19 as Early as January 2020

Roth said in his interview with the Times, that prior to the coronavirus pandemic, he had been battling an illness. Roth said that he thought there was a possibility he was battling COVID-19. In a 2019 interview with Joe Rogan, Roth said that he worked as an EMT for a time and that his father was an ophthalmologist. The Associated Press reported in November 2004 that Roth had been on over 200 rides as a paramedic. The supervisor told the news agency, “You would never know you were dealing with a rock-‘n’-roll guy. His commitment really is touching. He wants to help people.” Continuing the health theme, in 2019, Roth launched a range of skincare products for men and women with tattoos.

Hagar Said He Would Be Willing to Die in Order to Go Back on Tour

In June 2020, Hagar told Rolling Stone that he was willing to “get sick and even die” if that’s what it took to start performing live again. Hagar said, “I’ll be comfortable playing a show before there’s a vaccine, if it’s declining and seems to be going away. I’m going to make a radical statement here. This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I’d rather personally get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes.” Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, responded to those words with this meme:

On his Twitter bio, Hagar writes, “Still rocking during lockdown.”

Hagar Said in 2015 That He Eats ‘Really Healthy’ & Limits His Processed Food Intake

Hagar told Ultimate Classic Rock in a 2015 interview about his diet saying, “I eat really healthy.” The singer said that he doesn’t much processed or “garbage” food. Hagar said, “I don’t eat foods with a lot of chemicals — I’m a pretty natural guy — it’s not even a thought.” Hagar was once forced to cancel a 1997 concert due to a bout of bronchitis.

