WATCH the Willy Wonka’s ‘Spanish Video’ That Some Fans Think its Racist

Willy Wonka is the TikTok star who cosplays as Johnny Depp’s character from Tim Burton’s 2005 remake Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

On October 2, multiple Twitter users began to allege that Wonka had been canceled over a video that was posted on September 30. The video was titled, “Can’t speak Spanish yet, but I want to learn!” The video shows up on Google search but has been marked as private on Wonka’s TikTok page.

Wonka was answering a fan question, “Can Mr. Wonka speak Spanish?” Wonka responds by saying, “Yo soi Willy Wonka, si?” The social media star then lifts up a container of salsa and dips a chip before eating it. He smiles and gives a thumbs up to the camera. The song “Un Poco Loco” from the Disney movie Coco plays in the background.

You can watch the video here:

Willy Wonka’s “offensive” Spanish tiktokI’m uploading this bc I didn’t see anyone upload it, and I finally found the video. This is not my video. I do not own this. Willy Wonka did apologize to the Hispanic community, but it seriously was just wrong. 2020-10-02T14:03:22Z

