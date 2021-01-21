Demi Lovato Once Dated a ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant

Singer/actress Demi Lovato took part in the Celebrating America special that aired in primetime to help celebrate President Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th president of the United States. People might be wondering if she’s currently dating anyone, but she is not. Here’s what you need to know about Lovato’s dating history, including that she once dated a Bachelorette contestant.

Cody Linley

Linley and Lovato were both Disney Channel stars when they dated back in 2008. At the time, Linley told Seventeen about one of their dates, “I was going to be picking Demi up around 7 p.m. and I didn’t get to pick her up until like 9. I had an audition in downtown Hollywood, and after my audition, my car broke down in like the worst place.”

He continued, “We went to a steak place for dinner. Demi’s family actually let her stay out until 11 that night with me, even though she had to get up early for a 5 a.m. flight. So, then we went to the grocery store and bought like toothpaste and tweezers and then I managed to get her home safely. I was really worried that my car was going to break down again, and then I got lost on my way home.”

Trace Cyrus

Lovato briefly dated Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace in 2009. He told People when they broke up that it was hard because they both had such busy schedules, plus the four-year age gap was tough.

“When someone is that much younger, you’re looking for different things in relationships. Maybe when she’s older and we’ve both matured, we’ll be looking for the same thing and it can work out,” said Cyrus, who was 20 at the time to Lovato’s 16.

Joe Jonas

These Camp Rock co-stars dated in 2010, with Lovato telling Access Hollywood at the time, “He’s my best friend and he’s incredible. … He’s a complete gentleman, he takes me to the most amazing places… he’s perfect!”

Wilmer Valderrama

This was Lovato’s longest relationship. She dated Valderrama from 2010 until 2016 despite their 13-year age gap. When they broke up, they released a statement that said, “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends.”

Luke Rockhold

Lovato dated this UFC fighter for just a few months at the end of 2016. They were outed by Nick Jonas’ Snapchat via TeenVogue).

Henry Levy

Lovato and this fashion designer were together for a few months from the end of 2018 to March 2019. A source told E! News at the time, “Demi wants to be around people who are like-minded and Henry is good energy for her.”

Mike Johnson

After Johnson got eliminated from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, he and Lovato were flirting on social media and eventually went out on a few dates. He told the “Almost Famous” podcast (via People), “I’m getting to know her for her … I’m all about her, too. She definitely was the aggressor, you know, I find it incredibly sexy. I love that like, ‘come at me. You want me, come at me.’ I want you, I’m [going to] come at you. I’m coming at her as well.”

Austin Wilson

This model dated Lovato at the end of 2019 for about a month. When they broke up, she wrote on Instagram (via Page Six), “Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos … Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.”

Max Ehrich

Lovato and Ehrich dated from early 2020 until September 2020, getting engaged in July. When they split, Ehrich claimed in an Instagram story that he found out about the split through a tabloid (via Page Six).

