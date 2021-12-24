Denny’s Christmas 2021 Hours & Menu Near Me: Is It Open?

Merry Christmas! For those who aren’t feeling like making your own Christmas meal at home, or if you’re simply craving a delicious all-day breakfast, classic diner-style dinner, or all-encompassing family packs, Denny’s has got you covered! Denny’s restaurants nationwide will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year, and the restaurant chain will even be offering a special offer for all customers until January.

Here’s what you need to know:

Denny’s Will Continue To Be Open Every Day, & Is Offering Their Traditional Turkey & Dressing Dinners

That’s right – Denny’s will continue to be open year-round for the holiday season, and will offer both in-store meals, as well as delivery via Denny’s on Demand. Although most Denny’s locations have been known for being open 24-hours, many stores now have limited hours of operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While most will still be open 24 hours for the holidays this year, be sure to check the hours of your local Denny’s.

Customers who frequent Denny’s are likely to remember their Turkey and Dressing Dinner from Thanksgiving, which has now become a recurring tradition. Lucky for Denny’s patrons, a representative for Denny’s confirmed to Heavy that the restaurant chain will be offering the limited-time Turkey and Dressing dinners with all the sides for Christmas this year.

According to Denny’s, customers can order the “high-quality, flavorful dinners in-store or through Denny’s on Demand. Each dinner is prepared fresh and ready to serve.” The dinner pack features perfect holiday staples including tender carved turkey breast, savory stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, fresh bread, and two additional sides such as broccoli, mashed potatoes, or hashbrowns. The turkey dinner can also be paired with Denny’s classic pumpkin and pecan pies.

Denny’s Is Giving the Opportunity To ‘Round Up’ For No Kid Hungry

As an added bonus this year, Denny’s will continue their 11th annual tradition of partnering with No Kid Hungry. Until January 4, 2022, Denny’s customers dining in-store will have the opportunity to round up their checks to the nearest dollar, and customers ordering online through Denny’s on Demand will have the opportunity to donate $1 at checkout. All proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry.

According to their website, No Kid Hungry is a non-profit which aims to eradicate childhood hunger in the United States. Currently, childhood hunger affects millions of children in the U.S. alone. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, one in six children have been left facing food insecurity.

Even $1 can make a difference; No Kid Hungry uses the money to ensure children have reliable access to the food they need, including by “supporting school meals programs, providing grants to help people get the equipment they need to feed kids, and advocating for better laws and policies.” As a result, a donor’s support can help provide up to 10 meals for every $1 donated.

According to a Denny’s press release, “guests who donate $3 at the register will also receive an official Denny’s and No Kid Hungry supporter pinup.”

In addition, “since Denny’s first partnered with No Kid Hungry in 2011, the brand has donated close to $10 million to help feed nearly 100 million at-risk children.”

In a statement, Denny’s Chief Brand Officer John Dillon said of their partnership with No Kid Hungry: