Dennys’ Thanksgiving Day 2021 Hours Near Me: Is It Open?

Happy Thanksgiving! If you’re not cooking up a holiday feast in 2021, you might be wondering if Denny’s is open.

Thanksgiving is the holiday that’s all about gratitude, and this year, a Denny’s meal might be a great place to start. The restaurant is open today, Thursday, November 25, 2021, although there are some details to keep in mind.

Here’s what you need to know:

Denny’s Is Open on Thanksgiving But Some Locations Might Have Different Hours Today

Cooking be hard. And since we all can’t be good at everything skip the stress and order our Turkey & Dressing Pack at https://t.co/xvSt1W7Cqs for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/YpqI65jgSm — Denny’s (@DennysDiner) November 20, 2021

Denny’s restaurants are typically open on Thanksgiving, according to Fansided. However, it’s always a good idea to check the location near you to verify their hours. Some locations may be closed or operating under reduced holiday hours.

“Denny’s will indeed be open on Thanksgiving Day in 2021,” Fansided reported. “You can eat there this holiday or you can preorder one of their Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Packs. It has everything you need for the perfect holiday meal. You just heat it up and serve it.”

Denny’s also confirms they are open on their website.

“We’re open on Thanksgiving,” the Denny’s website says. “Celebrate Thanksgiving at Denny’s. Stop by your nearest Denny’s and let us do the cooking for you.”

The Denny’s website also notes that hours will vary by location. Find your local Denny’s here and confirm their holiday hours.

“While we know Thanksgiving may look different for so many this year, we’re happy to be able to provide the comfort of a delicious holiday meal,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s, according to a Denny’s press release.

Denny’s Is Offering a Thanksgiving Dinner Pack That Can Be Picked Up for the Holiday

Double Chocolate Pancake Puppies signifies two chocolates were used but raises lots of questions. Are they layered? Does it resemble a puppy in a way I’m not seeing? Is it made of pancakes? Cream cheese icing? Are you breakfast or dessert? What. Are. You? pic.twitter.com/cMmGjLJKI7 — Denny’s (@DennysDiner) November 14, 2021

Denny’s is offering a holiday turkey dinner that can be ordered ahead of Thanksgiving and served up at home in 2021, so you can skip the holiday meal prep, according to a Denny’s press release. The meals must be ordered 24 hours in advance, the press release said. The offer is not available for dine-in options.

“Denny’s is bringing back its festive family-style Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack, offering guests a stress-free spread of traditional holiday favorites, perfect for celebrating at home,” the press release said. “Turkey & Dressing Dinner Packs are available for pickup starting today until Wednesday, November 25 at 6 p.m. EST by ordering on Dennys.com or the Denny’s app.”

The dinner pack offers generous portions for four people, the press release said, and includes “tender carved turkey breast, savory bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and a choice of fresh steamed broccoli or corn.”

“For those wishing to dine-out this year, Denny’s is open on Thanksgiving Day, offering a safe dining experience for the holiday,” the press release said. “Guests can enjoy a variety of favorite menu items including the Turkey & Dressing Dinner, featuring tender carved turkey breast paired with savory stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce and served with two sides and dinner bread. Denny’s has dessert covered with decadent Pumpkin or Pecan Pie for an end-to-end festive experience guests can be thankful for. The seasonal dinner is available for a limited time for dine-in, pickup or delivery nationwide at participating locations.”

