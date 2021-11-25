Does FedEx, Amazon & UPS Deliver on Thanksgiving Day 2021?

All across the United States, friends and families are gathering to watch the parade and football, dine on turkey and pumpkin pie and generally give thanks. Every November, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of the month. This year, the holiday falls on November 25, 2021.

According to History.com, a presidential proclamation from Abraham Lincoln made it a national holiday in 1863. While it was originally celebrated on the last Thursday of the month, Franklin D. Roosevelt made the controversial choice to move it up a week in 1939 to “spur retail sales.” After opposition, he signed a bill in 1941 moving it to the fourth Thursday of the month.

Many businesses and financial institutions observe the holiday, closing their stores and halting their services to give employees a chance to appropriately commemorate and celebrate. Among them is the United States Postal Service.

The United States Postal Service’s website lists Thanksgiving as one of its 10 observed holidays, meaning all offices will be closed. Other observed holidays are New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day (Indigenous People’s Day is often observed in its place), Veterans Day and Christmas.

So, how does Thanksgiving affect the delivery services of FedEx, UPS and Amazon? Will the United States Postal Services’ closure impact their delivery? Here’s what you need to know:

UPS Is Not Delivering Mail on Thanksgiving Day

UPS is not open on Thanksgiving, according to their website. UPS is only closed for three other holidays: New Year’s Day, Independence Day and Christmas.

In observation of the holiday, there will be no pickup or delivery services and UPS stores are closed. However, UPS Express Critical service “is available 7/24/365.”

Services will resume the day after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday. UPS Stores will also be open. If you have any questions, reach out to your local UPS location. You can find it here.

FedEx Is Not Delivering Mail on Thanksgiving Day

Similar to UPS, FedEx has closed most of its mailing services this Thanksgiving, according to their website. However, FedEx Custom Critical is still open.

In observation of Thanksgiving the following services are closed:

FedEx Express

FedEx Ground

FedEx Home Delivery

FedEx Freight

FedEx Office

FedEx SmartPost

FedEx Trade Networks

The mailing service also closes most of its services on Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Most of FedEx’s services are open the day after Thanksgiving, known as Black Friday. If you have any questions, reach out to your local FedEx location. You can find it here.

Amazon Is Delivering Mail on Thanksgiving Day

Amazon will be open on Thanksgiving and delivering packages that are not reliant on the United States Postal Service. According to Fansided, Amazon only fully closes on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The holiday does not affect Amazon’s e-commerce services. The online shopping site has been promoting Thanksgiving and early Black Friday sales, found here. If you are curious about the status of an outstanding Amazon package, you can track it here.

READ NEXT: New Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 Balloons