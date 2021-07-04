Are Dollar Stores Open on the 4th of July 2021?

Happy 4th of July, 2021! If you need to drop by a local Dollar Store near you, are any of them open on the Fourth of July? The good news is that yes, most are open today. Here’s a quick look at the store hours and details for Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree.

Dollar General Is Open on July 4, 2021

Dollar General stores are open for the 4th of July. A representative for Dollar General told Heavy that all stores will be operating for their normal business hours for the Independence Day holiday.

Specific store hours can vary by location. You can see the specific store hours near you on Dollar General’s website here: https://www.dollargeneral.com/store-locator.html.

Dollar General is offering a number of digital coupons. You can also check out their weekly ad here to learn more about the specials in place today.

Some of Dollar General’s DG Rewards specials for members (which may vary by location) include earning $2.50 for every $10 spent (on your next trip), spending $35 and earning $7 on your next trip, or spending $15 and earning $3 on your next trip. Most of these expire by July 28 at participating locations.

Dollar General’s website is also promoting opportunities to liven up your outdoor space, patriotic partyware for July 4, items for stepping up your summer style, and more.

Dollar Tree Is Open on July 4, 2021

Dollar Tree stores are typically open for the 4th of July and operating their normal hours. Dollar Tree noted on Facebook: “Dollar Tree’s operating hours vary by store. Please visit our Store Locator page for your store’s hours.”

You’ll want to call your local Dollar Tree or look up the hours online to double-check your local stores’ hours. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Dollar Tree’s weekly ad is here.

Some July 4 specials (which vary by store) include $1 patriotic glow-in-the-dark accessories, $1 sunglasses and sun readers, $1 summer flip flops, $1 picnic condiments and Pop-Secret popcorns, $1 patriotic party supplies (such as plates, napkins, and more), $1 artificial patriotic floral bushes, $1 patriotic scarves or tote bags, $1 decor like a small flag on a pole, mini-flag packs, pinwheels, and more.

Dollar Tree also offers a Value Seekers Blog with crafts and decor, tips and hacks, recipes, gift ideas, party ideas, teacher ideas, and more. These include inspirations for July 4 decor, such as a faux floral patriotic wreath or an easy patriotic picture frame.

Family Dollar Is Open on July 4, 2021

Family Dollar stores are typically open on the 4th of July, and most will be operating during their normal business hours. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

You can see Family Dollar’s weekly ad here. Family Dollar is currently offering a number of “summer fun” items. The website also has five tips for a great summer that you can put together with dollar store items. These include a backyard splash zone, bug protection, summer styles with swimsuits and sandals, items for the perfect backyard grill buffet, and getting ready for a getaway with beach toys and towels.

