Dollar Stores on Veterans Day 2021: Military Discounts & Hours

Happy Veterans Day 2021! If you’re hoping to stop by a Dollar Store today on November 11, whether it’s Dollar General, Family Dollar, or Dollar Tree, then you’re in luck. Most Dollar Stores are open on Veterans Day and some are event special discounts. Read on for more details and to learn about specials for today. Please note that specials may vary by location, so double-check that your local store is offering the discount.

Dollar General Offers Military Discounts on Veterans Day 2021

Dollar General stores are typically open for their regular business hours on Veterans Day, but store hours can vary by location. A Dollar General representative told Heavy: “Store hours by location are available on our website here.”

As for military discounts, Dollar General has a Veterans Day special in place today. From November 11 to November 14, 2021, veterans, active duty personnel, and their families qualify for 20% off, Dollar General shared on its website. To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to create a Dollar General account online or sign in to your current account in order to access digital coupons. Then verify your military credentials to show you qualify for the military discount. Then within 24 to 48 hours after you’ve verified your credentials, the military discount coupon will be available to you. Simply add the coupon to your account and use your phone number when you’re checking out.

The good news is that a military discount of some sort is available every month, so even if you miss this month’s you can take advantage of a discount in the future. Dollar General shared on its website in July that all active duty military and veterans (along with their families) will be given an 11% discount on the second Wednesday of every month. This discount applies to all qualifying, in-store purchases. Just add the digital coupon within the app or on the website each month after you’ve verified your military credentials. The Veterans Day special this month is replacing the monthly special, which returns in December.

Dollar Tree Is Offering a Military Discount

Dollar Tree stores are typically open on Veterans Day for their regular business hours. Check with your local Dollar Tree’s hours online to verify current operating hours. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

To find out Dollar Tree’s specials on Veterans Day, you can view their weekly ad here. You’ll need to enter your ZIP code to find the relevant ad in your location. Make sure that pop-up blockers are turned off, since a pop-up box will ask for your ZIP code. Many of the current specials involve Christmas decor so you can get ready for the upcoming holiday.

Heavy noted that some local Dollar Tree ads include a special discount for veterans on November 11 for 10% off a purchase of $10 or more on qualifying items. This is a discount for active-duty, retired military, first-responders, and their families.

Family Dollar Is Offering a Military Discount

Family Dollar stores are typically open on Veterans Day for their regular business hours. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

To learn about Family Dollar’s specials on Veterans Day, view their weekly ad here. Specials may vary by location. Be sure to have your pop-up blocker turned off, as you’ll need to enter your ZIP code in a pop-up map to find the weekly ad near your location.

Some local ads that Heavy checked indicated that veterans on November 11 will qualify for 10% off a purchase of $10 or more if they are retired, active-duty, first responders, or their families. The offer is only valid in-store, requires an ID upon checkout, and some exclusions may apply.

