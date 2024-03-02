SPOILERS: Who Went Home on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16 Episode 9?

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 16 crossed a major milestone last week when the top 9 queens became the top 8 following the fan-favorite challenge: The Snatch Game. Now, another queen is going to be sent packing as the 9th episode of the season airs on MTV on Friday, March 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

This week, the top 8 queens are being tasked with their third design/sewing challenge of the season as they will need to create original Neo-Goth looks using only black, white, and gray fabrics provided. Actress and model Kaia Gerber joins the cast as this week’s guest judge. Keep reading for a full recap of the episode, updated with live spoilers of who wins the challenge, which queens land in the bottom two Lip Sync For Your Life, and who is eliminated next.

***SPOILER WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW WHO GETS ELIMINATED ON “RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE” SEASON 16 EPISODE 9 (SEE YOU NEXT WEDNESDAY), STOP READING NOW***

Elimination Spoilers: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16 Episode 9 Live Recap

The episode began with the top 8 queens entering the Werk Room following Xunami Muse’s elimination in the Snatch Game. Morphine Love Dion, who sent Xunami home in the Lip Sync, was upset at having to face off against one of her closest friends in the competition. The queens congratulated Plane Jane on her Snatch Game win, although Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige said in a confessional she thought Sapphira Cristál should have won instead.

The next day, RuPaul entered the Werk Room and presented the queens with this week’s Spit Take mini challenge, in which the queens were challenged to make Ru laugh with their best Spit Takes after he said something shocking to them.

Luxx Noir London is This Week’s ‘Pit Stop’ Guest

On this week’s episode of the official “Drag Race” recap show, “The Pit Stop”, host Trixie Mattel is welcoming season 15 finalist Luxx Noir London to the studio. Luxx was known for turning fashionable looks each week on her season, as well as sharing her opinions when asked, making her the right fit for this week’s recap. Luxx and Trixie will talk about the entire episode and share their takes on the queens’ finished Neo-Goth looks when “The Pit Stop” airs on Saturday, March 2 at 12 p.m. on the “Drag Race” YouTube channel.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern, with episodes of “Untucked” immediately following.