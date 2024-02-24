SPOILERS: Who Went Home on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16 Episode 8?

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 16 is heating up, and the 8th episode of the season airs on MTV on Friday, February 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Tonight, the top 9 queens are being tasked with two mainstay “Drag Race” challenges, the Reading Challenge and the Snatch Game, which will put their comedy skills to the test. Read ahead for a live recap of the episode along with spoilers of who wins the maxi challenge, who lands in the bottom two Lip Sync For Your Life, and which queen has to sashay away.

***SPOILER WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW WHO GETS ELIMINATED ON “RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE” SEASON 16 EPISODE 8 (SNATCH GAME), STOP READING NOW***

Elimination Spoilers: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16 Episode 8 Live Recap

Play

The episode opened with the top 9 queens returning to the Werk Room after Megami’s elimination. Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige shared that she is determined to come out of her shell following two consecutive Lip Sync wins. As they got out of drag, Plasma discussed how intense the competition gets after each elimination.

The next day, RuPaul met the queens in the Werk Room and announced this episode’s mini-challenge: the Reading Challenge. In a nod to the documentary “Paris is Burning”, the queens must take turns reading their competitors. Xunami Muse won the Reading Challenge after reading not only her competitors but RuPaul herself, saying, “[Sapphira Cristál] is like the Morgan Freeman of drag. Wait, no, no, no, that’s actually RuPaul.”

Ru then announced this week’s Maxi challenge, the Snatch Game. This fan-favorite challenge asks the queens to be on the panel of a “Match Game”-style game show, in character doing a celebrity impersonation of their choosing. Ru then had “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 1” winner and world-renowned Cher impersonator Chad Michaels come to the Werk Room and give advice to the queens.

Reigning Champion Sasha Colby is This Week’s ‘Pit Stop’ Guest

On this week’s episode of the official “Drag Race” recap show “The Pit Stop”, host Trixie Mattel will be joined by America’s Reigning Drag Superstar, season 15 champion Sasha Colby, to talk about all the highs and lows from the queens’ Snatch Game performances and runways. The recap will premiere on the “Drag Race” YouTube channel on Saturday, February 24 at 12 p.m. Eastern time.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern, with episodes of “Untucked” immediately following.