‘DWTS’ Spoilers: What Dances Will Be Performed Tonight? 10/5

Last week was Disney night on Dancing With the Stars, but this week’s performances may be just as iconic with many of the stars choosing to dance to upbeat pop songs.

Two couples have been eliminated so far this season, and one more will be sent home at the end of tonight’s episode, with one of the bottom two couples being saved by judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Tonight’s show will begin with a comedic PSA cold open, and then Skai Jackson will offer up a tribute to her friend and fellow actor who died in 2019, Cameron Boyce. AJ McLean will also spend some time talking about the history of the Backstreet Boys and his journey with the band.

What Songs Will Celebrities Dance To Tonight?

Here’s what to expect from tonight’s episode of Dancing With the Stars:

Head coach Monica Aldama and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Samba to “ Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus

Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Viennese Waltz to “ Beautiful Crazy ” by Luke Combs (Bristowe is dedicating her dance to her longtime boyfriend.)

Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd dancing the Rumba to “ Let’s Stay Together ” by Al Green

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe dancing the Paso Doble to “ Rise ” by Katy Perry

Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Foxtrot to “ Ordinary People ” by John Legend

Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Salsa to “ Que Viva La Vida ” by Wisin

AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Cha Cha to “ Larger Than Life ” by Backstreet Boys

Jeannie Mai, and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Tango to “ Seven Nation Army ” by The White Stripes

Jesse Metcalfe and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Cha Cha to “ Smooth ” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas

Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Paso Doble to “ All I Do is Win ” by DJ Khalid

Nev Schulman and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Rumba to “ Because You Loved Me ” by Celine Dion

Chrishell Stause and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Foxtrot to “ Adore You ” by Harry Styles

Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Jive to “Crocodile Rock” by Elton John

Throughout the night, Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will give the contestants scores and some constructive criticism, ultimately choosing between the bottom two couples of the night after votes are tallied to decide who will be staying in the competition. Len Goodman will also jump in every now and then in some capacity, though he will not physically be at the show.

Vote For Your Favorites Throughout the Show

Throughout the ET/CT broadcast of DWTS, fans can cast their votes for their favorite celebrities to help determine which groups get through to next week’s episode. To place your vote, simply text the first name of the celebrity to the number 21523. Voting will close shortly after the last performance of the night.

Text AJ to 21523 to vote for AJ McLean

Text ANNE to 21523 to vote for Anne Heche

Text CHRISHELL to 21523 to vote for Chrishell Stause

Text JEANNIE to 21523 to vote for Jeannie Mai

Text JESSE to 21523 to vote for Jesse Metcalfe

Text JOHNNY to 21523 to vote for Johnny Weir

Text JUSTINA to 21523 to vote for Justina Machado

Text KAITLYN to 21523 to vote for Kaitlyn Bristowe

Text MONICA to 21523 to vote for Monica Aldama

Text NELLY to 21523 to vote for Nelly

Text NEV to 21523 to vote for Nev Schulman

Text SKAI to 21523 to vote for Skai Jackson

Text VERNON to 21523 to vote for Vernon Davis

You can also vote on ABC.com during the voting window.

Tune in to Dancing With the Stars tonight, October 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. to watch your favorite celebrities dance for the mirrorball trophy.

READ NEXT: Who Is DWTS Judge Derek Hough Dating Today?