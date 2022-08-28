WATCH: Eminem & Snoop Dogg’s 2022 VMAs Performance

Watch Eminem and Snoop Dogg at the MTV Video Music Awards performing “From the D 2 the LBC.”

On Sunday, August 28 Eminem and Snoop Dogg performed at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Here’s what you need to know:

Eminem & Snoop Dogg Performed Together at the MTV VMAs for the First Time Ever

The performance was done mostly as their characters from the music video, then as animated versions of themselves.

Then it cut to the two performers sitting on a black leather couch, performing live for the audience. A good portion of the lyrics wer censored for TV. Snoop Dogg left the stage first giving Eminem a few moments to interact with the crowd before he exited as well.

Sunday night was the first time the pair ever performed live together at the VMAs. They put on a show for the crowd by performing “From the D 2 the LBC.”

Neither rapper has performed on the VMA stage in more than a decade. Eminem last performed “Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie” in 2010 and Snoop Dogg hasn’t been on the VMA stage since 2005, according to MTV.

The pair are nominated in the Best Hip Hop category for the song, which is “their first collaboration in over 20 years, according to MTV.

The last time they collaborated was on the 2001 single “Bitch Please II,” from The Marshall Mathers LP.

The fans seem to enjoy the performance.

“Snoop and Eminem killing this #VMAs,” a fan said.

“Okay, Snoop & Eminem killed that Metaverse Hologram performance thingy. That was some dope ass shit. I would imagine in person it looks crazzzyyy,” someone tweeted.

“@Eminem and @SnoopDogg just blew up the #Metaverse with every other word blowing up the censor button,” a fan tweeted.

Watch the Official Music Video of Eminem & Snoop Dogg’s New Song ‘From the D 2 the LBC’

Fans took to the comments of the video to react to the new music.

“No one forces rappers to step up to their best level like EM. NO ONE,” someone wrote.

“Eminem looks like he’s about to strike at any moment like a cobra,” a fan said.

“Love how Snoop is just so cool, mellow and isn’t shy or uncomfortable to speak his mind no matter who’s next to him,” another fan wrote.

“The track was like playing a game with your kid and letting him think he’s doing good. Em is obviously the dad,” someone pointed out.

A fan said, “I love their collaboration, their reconciliation. It’s so powerful inspirational for whoever, and for the young generations of artists, either.”

“Even the legends wanna be validated by Eminem – that’s GOD status !!” someone wrote.

“Brothers have fights, but Brothers will always be brothers,” someone said.

“It’s so obvious these dudes still have some tension between each other. The beef may be ‘squashed’ but they’re only cordial with each other is because of Dr. Dre,” a fan wrote.

“Great to see these two legends on good terms,” a fan wrote.

