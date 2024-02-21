Star of ‘The Office’ Dies at Age 50 After 2 Years of Health Struggles

Ewen MacIntosh, who played the role of “Big Keith” on the UK version of “The Office,” has died at the age of 50.

“Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP,” Ricky Gervais wrote on X, confirming the news. Gervais, a comedian, was co-creator of “The Office” in the UK.

BBC described MacIntosh’s character on “The Office” as a “scotch egg-loving accountant.” He was best known for an episode on “appraisals,” according to BBC.

MacIntosh died in Darlingon, England, in a residential care facility, The New York Times reported. The cause of death was not immediately clear, but MacIntosh posted about a hospitalization on his X page in 2022. The Times described MacIntosh as a “British actor and comedian.”

“RIP Ewen Macintosh. He will outlive us all by being involved in one of the greatest scenes ever,” a fan wrote on X.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ewen Macintosh’s Management Company Remembered Him as a ‘Comic Genius’

MacIntosh’s management company also confirmed on X that he has died.

“With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh. His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year,” Just Right Management wrote on X.

The New York Post reported that Macintosh had been in declining health for two years although it wasn’t clear which illness he was facing.

Fans praised MacIntosh’s comedic talents in tribute posts on X.

“So very sad to hear of Ewen MacIntosh’s passing. A lovely, uniquely funny man who played Keith in The Office. So hilarious when we asked him to improv a voicemail message that we wrote more dialogue for him, and he stole every scene he was in. A total one-off. A tragic loss. RIP,” Stephen Merchant wrote on X.

According to The New York Times, Ewen Douglas MacIntosh “was born in Wales on Dec. 25, 1973.”

He “studied at the University of Edinburgh, where he practiced at improv and in theater groups,” The Times reported, adding that he worked as an “actor, writer and presenter” after his role on “The Office.” The Times reported that the American version of “The Office” was a spin-off of the British version.

Ewen MacIntosh Posted a Selfie From a Hospital Bed in 2022

In 2022, Macintosh posted a selfie in a hospital room to his X page and wrote, “Bad times for me I’m afraid chums. Stat (sic) strong out there.”

His last post on X came in April of 2022 when he wrote that people could purchase video birthday messages from him.

Other than the hospital selfie, MacIntosh’s posts were about a variety of topics and did not reveal details about his health.

MacIntosh hadn’t posted on his Instagram page since 2021, and he did not reveal details of his health there, either.

