Fans Praise Gerry Turner’s ‘Handsome’ 93-Year-Old Dad, Dub Him ‘Platinum Bachelor’

“Golden Bachelor” fans are singing the praises of Gerry Turner’s 93-year-old dad, with some dubbing him the “platinum Bachelor.”

Turner posted a photo showing him with his dad, Everett Turner, while purchasing a BMW in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“I picked up a new BMW in Fort Wayne on Saturday and that was a thrill. But the biggest thrill was that my dad (who is…

more,” Turner wrote with the photo.

Some fans weren’t aware that the 72-year-old Turner’s father is still living, but Gerry Turner’s dad has spoken out in the media before.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Gushed About Everett Turner’s Looks

In Turner’s comment thread, fans praised Everett Turner’s looks.

“So fabulous! I have a single 93 year old grandmother who is still a beauty if he would like a lunch date,” wrote one.

“The Platinum Bachelor!” wrote another. “Okay okay now I get it ❤️❤️❤️your looks are from your handsome dad all makes sense to me now,” another fan explained. Gerry Turner responded to the latter fan’s comment, writing, “hahaha. We thank you.”

A fan asked Turner, “What did he think of watching you on TV?” Gerry Turner responded, “He had a watch party every Thursday and a house full of people to watch with.” Another fan responded to that comment, “He is the best looking 93 yr old ever!!! 😊”

Wrote another fan, “Such a handsome guy! He doesn’t look a day over 80!”

Gerry Turner had been spending days with new wife Theresa Nist at her home in New Jersey, based on photos they were both posting on Instagram. However, his post with his dad indicates that he was back in Indiana, where he lives, on January 22.

Everett Turner Previously Revealed That He Preferred Runner-Up Leslie Fhima

Everett Turner gave an exclusive interview to The US Sun while the show was still airing. “I had Leslie picked out. For some reason, I just didn’t care for Theresa,” he told The Sun.

The Sun reported that Gerry Turner’s dad is taken; he is married to wife Norma, 91.

“I was 60 percent for Leslie and 40 percent for Theresa. I couldn’t say why. Right off the bat, Theresa rubbed me the wrong way,” he told The Sun, which noted that Norma is Gerry’s stepmother. Norma Turner preferred Nist, according to The Sun.

“But it don’t matter. Now I have to change my tune! She’s marrying my son. I’m bound to like her,” Everett Turner told The Sun, adding, “If she don’t make him happy, I’ll probably kick her in the butt! I like Theresa. There is not a problem with me not liking her. All I want is for him to be happy. Whatever he decides to do, I’ll back him 100%.”

Fans noted in Gerry Turner’s Instagram comments that Everett Turner did not make an appearance on “The Golden Bachelor.” However, that might have been due to his advanced age.

A man wrote on the comment thread, “Your dad looks great! Haven’t seen him since he rode his motorcycle to Blue Grass!” Responded Turner, “Great memory!! That was the start of a two week motorcycle trip with dad.”