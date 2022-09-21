Exclusive: Amy Corbett & Jamie Berard Talk Season Three of LEGO Masters

LEGO Masters returns! Season three of the hit competition show kicks off tonight, Wednesday, September 21, at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.

In the teaser trailer for the new season, host Will Arnett told viewers that season three will be the most challenging season yet. Fans can expect to see some of the most ambitious builds to date and a few celebrity appearances sprinkled throughout the season.

Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard will return to judge the builds and decide the winning team.

Heavy had the chance to chat with Amy and Jamie about what fans can expect from season three of LEGO Masters.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amy & Jamie Talk Season Three of LEGO Masters

Heavy: How did it feel coming back to judge season three of LEGO Masters?

Jamie: It was amazing. It’s actually the highlight of my year. It’s something that I look forward to so much because you get to go to a foreign location, in a studio, cameras all around, talented people, Will Arnett, celebrity guests, and mindblowing challenges. It’s really so much fun.

Amy: It was really great to be back in the studio and with twelve brand new teams of builders. For me, that’s one of the most exciting things. Getting to meet them, getting to know them, and seeing what they create week after week. It’s certainly some mindblowing creations.

Heavy: In the teaser trailer, Will Arnett said that season three is the most challenging season yet. What makes season three more challenging than past seasons?

Jamie: I think it’s because we’ve had two seasons, so everybody kind of knows what’s going on until they don’t. That’s what season three is good at [doing]. We say expect the unexpected. We really try to celebrate that many of the builders have trained in the off-season. They think they know what they’re getting into, but we still throw them that curveball. We give them that challenge they never thought was possible and seeing what they come up with is super inspiring.

Amy: We have some really, really wild challenges this time around. We want them to build a treehouse, in a real tree, with no connection points. We have live dogs in the studio and we want our teams to replicate them. We have a wrecking ball in there as well, so there’s destruction. We are really pushing our teams to the limit and as Jamie said, it’s challenges that you will sit at home and think, ‘No way are the teams going to be able to do this.’ Trust me, that’s what the teams thought when we told them what the challenges were, but they did it. They made amazing builds.

Heavy: What would you say was the most challenging part of being a judge this season?

Jamie: The challenging part is that we love all the teams. Especially this season. You’re [going to] fall in love with them. We have mother-son combinations. We have grandpappies. We’ve got brothers and sisters. We’ve got colleagues coming together. They’re just lovely people that are super talented. So our job is, unfortunately, to find the best of this group, which means some of those people end up going home. I have to say, this season, in particular, is genuine. If you see us emotional on TV, that is raw emotion. We just couldn’t hold back because I think you really not only appreciate the talent of the builders but [also] the talent of them as people. They [are] just really likable, talented people.

Amy: I think as the caliber of builders gets higher and higher, we are sending people home on really good builds. We are not sending people home because they’ve done a bad job…That’s always hard.

Heavy: What key elements do you look for when judging a build?

Jamie: Each of the challenges has something specific that we’re looking for, so that’s very important. It’s really important that the teams try to think what are we actually asking for that challenge. And then, on top of that, we’re always looking for their creativity, their storytelling, and their technical abilities. They really have to find something that makes them stand out.

Heavy: In general, what can viewers expect from season three of LEGO Masters?

Amy: They can expect a whole lot of creativity. A lot of laughs because, of course, Will [Arnett]’s back, and he’s cracking us up all the time…and a lot of twists and turns. It is the most wild season yet.

Jamie: I think you’ll just see a lot of heart and that’s where I think this show stands out as something special. Normally [with] reality TV shows and competition shows, it’s all about trying to get ahead. But [with LEGO Masters], you just see people every episode celebrating other teams and really putting their heart and soul into everything they’re doing.

You can watch the EXTENDED interview HERE.