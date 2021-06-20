Father’s Day 2021 Brunch & Breakfast Specials

This Sunday, June 20, is Father’s Day, providing the perfect opportunity to celebrate the father figures in your life! If you do not want to cook at home, there are some great options for breakfast and brunch.

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted, you can take advantage of dine-in and take-out options at your favorite restaurants. If you are not able to be with your dad for the holiday, many breakfast hotspots have deals on gift cards.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dunkin’ Donuts

Celebrating the “Dunkin’ Dads”, the popular donut chain wrote it wants you to, “Show the Dunkin’ loving dad in your life how much you appreciate him with a much-deserved coffee break and sweet delivery deal!”

If you cannot be with your father or just want to give him a gift, Dunkin’ Donuts has a variety of Father’s Day designs for e-gift cards.

Dunkin’ Donuts is also offering a delivery deal through Grubhub. Patrons can “enjoy a free half-dozen donuts on orders of $12 or more” when ordering through the app.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

If you’re in the mood for bagels, Einstein Bros. Bagels revealed a deal on Instagram, writing, “Gift cards – the gift that keeps on giving. Get your Dad a gift card for his favorite bagel this Father’s Day. To make it extra sweet, we will take 20% off for you!”

According to Thrillist, loyalty members can also get $2 off breakfast sandwiches.

IHOP

Are you trying to give “the gift of pancakes?” IHOP is offering a deal on gift cards – a $5 bonus card with the purchase of a $25 gift card. There are even Father’s Day designs if you choose a digital gift card.

The Cheesecake Factory

You can treat your dad to cheesecake after brunch at The Cheesecake Factory! Patrons will earn a $30 bonus eCard if they spend $100 on digital gift cards.

Tim Hortons

Though it may just be a coincidence that it lines up with Father’s Day, QSR Magazine reported Tim Hortons is offering a buy one, get one free deal on their new refreshers through June 20 to celebrate the start of summer. The drinks come in two flavors: Blackberry Mint and Orange Tangerine.

Shoney’s

Shoney’s is celebrating Father’s Day with their Father’s Day Feast! As they wrote on Facebook, “Tomorrow, for Father’s Day, show Dad how much you care with Grilled Shrimp, Crispy Chicken, BBQ Ribs and all his other favorites at Shoney’s Father’s Day All You Care to Eat Fresh Food Bar.”

The restaurant also serves breakfast.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel wants you to order your Dad his favorite meal with one of their Father’s Day Family Meal Baskets.

As the restaurant put it, “Whether it’s buttermilk pancakes for breakfast or hand-breaded fried chicken for lunch or dinner, treat dad to his favorite meal on Father’s Day. Order one of our Family Meal Baskets To-Go, a complete meal carefully packed and ready to share.”

The options include All-Day Pancake Breakfast, Homestyle Chicken, Scratch-Made Meatloaf, Signature Chicken N’ Dumplins, Southern Fried Chicken, Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders, Grilled Chicken Tenders and Country Fried Shrimp.

According to Country Living, patrons can save 10% on online orders with the code ONLINE10.

