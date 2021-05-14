Fling Golf on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs John Pruellage and Alex Van Alen took their company, Fling Golf, and their products, to the sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank” to see if they could get one of them to invest in the company.

According to the episode synopsis, “Two entrepreneurs from Ipswitch, Massachusetts, believe they’ve hit a hole-in-one with their natural and fun alternative to a traditional sport.”

The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their product to Sharks Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and Guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

Here’s what you should know about Fling Golf on “Shark Tank”:

1. Van Alen Came Up With Fling Golf as a Child

According to an interview with WCVB5, Van Alen first came up with the idea for Fling Golf when he was a kid, but he didn’t start working on the company until 2012. The prototype included just one stick.

“You only need that one stick to get on the course,” he told the outlet.

Now, the sport has grown and is played on over 1,200 golf courses around the country.

2. The Entrepreneurs Say Fling Golf Is a Good Introduction to Golf

According to the same interview with WCVB5, Van Alen says the product is a good way to get new people playing golf.

“I think it’s great,” he told the outlet. “It’s a good way of introducing the younger players to the game. One reason is the equipment, the cost of the equipment. You are only buying one club.”

He added that the new game “kind of cuts through the old tradition of golf… it cuts through the stuffiness of golf, people go out there and have a good time.”

3. The Stick Is Used to Hurl the Golf Ball

According to the rules on the company’s website, instead of hitting a ball with a club, you simply throw the ball with the New Swarm Flingstick thrower to get it closer to the hole.

“You can even play in the same foursome as traditional golfers,” the website reads. “Just no argyle sweaters. You’re better than that.”

The game can be played on any golf course with no modifications and with standard golf balls.

“Don’t bother with expensive brands either; any ball will do,” the site reads. “Unless you’re rich and like throwing $5 bills into a pond.”

4. The Game Is Made to Be Easier Than Traditional Golf

According to the Fling Golf FAQ, the game itself is easier than traditional golf, and the games can be played more quickly.

“Compared to an average golfshot, you will generally find it much easier to keep your FlingShots straight and on the fairway,” the website reads. “But if you really enjoy being deep in the woods maybe this isn’t the game for you.”

There are also different types of tips on the website that help out with how to work with the Fling Stick. The rules are available online.

5. The Fling Stick is Available to Purchase Online

There are multiple types of Fling Sticks that are available to purchase online through the Fling Golf website. The first, The Launch, is billed as the “no-frills” option and is available for $119. The second, The Stinger, is customizable and can be purchased for $149.

Other available FlingSticks are The Ballistick, The Junior and other specials.

There are also rental packs available starting in June of 2021. The packs come with 12 FlingSticks, rules and score cards, and return shipping is pre-paid. To rent the 12 sticks, customers just have to pay $200.

